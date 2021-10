Chainlink price analysis is bearish today. Support for LINK/USD is present at $28.6. The nearest resistance for LINK is found at $34.8. The Chainlink price analysis is bearish today, as the LINK/USD got a rejection at $31.4 following a successful bullish swing. Selling pressure is high up to the $31 range, and LINK must get enough consolidation to push through this resistance for further rise. LINK is still trading below the level of the 7th September flash crash, and if it breaks above this current resistance level then, the next target will be $34.8 for LINK bulls.

