Insight TV’s ‘A Simple Path’ Season 2: Episode 2

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second season of ‘A Simple Path’ keeps rolling along as Yann Horowitz heads to Bali, Indonesia, for...

The Berrics Canteen

One Day Left To Watch The Latest ‘A Simple Path’ Episode

In the second episode of ‘A Simple Path’ Season 2—available here on The Berrics until 8:00am PST Saturday—Yann Horowitz heads to Bali, Indonesia, for his next adventure. The latest episode of Insight TV’s series has us rocking our way through uncharted territory, and Horowitz shows you a skate landscape you’ve never seen before. Watch as the Indonesian skate scene continues to mesmerize audiences around the world. All previous episodes of ‘A Simple Path’, along with a lot of other great content, is available to watch now at Insight.TV!
