Universal Helicopter International named first Bell 505 dealer in U.S.

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 33 seconds. As low flying traffic over urban cities prepares to increase, Frequentis, a global control center communication provider, and Unmanned Experts, a world-leading autonomous robotics specialist, are joining the NASA Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) project. The two companies will add their unique expertise to this mission, which aims to support the emerging unmanned aviation markets to continue working towards integrating air taxis, which require electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL), cargo delivery aircraft and other new air vehicle concepts into the U.S. national airspace system. The NASA AAM project will support the safe development of an air transportation system that will move people and cargo between places previously unserved or underserved by aviation, using revolutionary unmanned and autonomous eVTOL aircraft that are just realizing their potential. The project includes work on Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and will provide substantial benefits to U.S. industry and the public.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO