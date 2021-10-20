CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal Helicopter International named first Bell 505 dealer in U.S.

Cover picture for the articleEstimated reading time 3 minutes, seconds. Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, appointed Universal Helicopter International (UHI) as its first Bell 505 Dealer in the United States with authorized territory of Arizona and Utah. Bell’s dealership network creates a complete experience from aircraft purchasing to operator training for current and...

#Bell 206#The Bell#Fuel Efficiency#First Bell 505#Bell Textron Inc#Uhi#Bell 505 Dealer#Universal Helicopters#Bell 505 Sales#Ab Initio#Rotorcraft#Hc#Bell Dealer
