Religion

My Unorthodox Cooking

queensjewishlink.com
 8 days ago

Question: Are you permitted to eat food cooked by an irreligious Jew?. Short Answer: Many poskim permit food cooked by an irreligious Jew. However, if the Jew has the status of “mumar” (heretic), there is reason to be strict. Explanation:. I. Basis of Bishul Akum. The Mishnah (Avodah Zarah...

queensjewishlink.com

Comments / 0

branchdistrictlibrary.org

Cooking Matters

On Thu, 2021-10-14 08:00 | Last Edited on Thu, 2021-10-14 08:00. Meal planning got you down? Learn how to plan and budget for healthy, affordable, and delicious meals for households! Presented by the MSU Extension Office. Adults can sign-up for this great program by visiting https://bit.ly/3ihUJCL.
RECIPES
devinenews.com

Let’s cook with eggplant

By the time some of you read this, the month of October will be half over! Have you realized this or is it entirely too much information? I know…we don’t really want to be reminded that Thanksgiving is only a little over six weeks away and before we know it, Christmas will be here. Since we can’t stop the clock, I guess we’ll just have to live with it!
RECIPES
thepress.net

Tips for cooking with kids

Children may start their culinary careers crafting mud pies in their backyards, but that creativity and imagination soon may translate into foods they can actually eat. Many kids love cooking because it can be fun and messy, which are two qualities that children find hard to resist. Parents can foster...
KIDS
North Coast Journal

Cooking for the Feast

The farther back you walk into the Portuguese Hall Association, past the rows of people young and old sitting at long tables covered in red gingham cloths, the stronger the aroma of meat, onions, peppercorns and allspice gets. And there behind the divider is its source: a team of volunteer cooks and servers dishing out Portuguese sopas do Espírito Santo and slow-cooked alcatra.
RECIPES
Person
Rashi
thepostnewspaper.net

Healthy substitutions for baking and cooking

An ability to adapt is one of the most important skills to have in the kitchen. Following a recipe can give home cooks the cursory knowledge they need to make a delicious meal, but an ability to tweak recipes allows individuals to put their own spin on foods and customize meals so they fit with their particular lifestyles.
RECIPES
Food Network

Is Cooking Over a Campfire Healthy?

With these 10 tips, you can build a healthier campfire. These days you'll find many folks getting away into nature and opting to go camping. Spending many hours in the great outdoors means you’ll need to hunker down over a campfire to enjoy a meal (or more). Although the smell of an open fire is delightful, is all that smoke healthy? Here’s a look at what’s going on when those logs burn.
FOOD & DRINKS
Eyewitness News

Something's Cooking: The Plate

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Today 20 Towns visits Milford. One Milford eatery takes brunch to the next level. The Plate was opened in 2014 by owner Ryan Trevethan. He says making quality food was a goal of his. “So we decided to go a little bit more of an upscale route. More handcrafted gourmet food made from scratch,” Trevethan says.
MILFORD, CT
ourcommunitynow.com

What to Cook This Week

And then we can round out the week with this epic vegetarian mushroom Wellington, which is much easier to prepare than its beef-based cousin, and amazingly delicious. There are many thousands more recipes to make waiting for you on New York Times Cooking.
RECIPES
#Cooking#Food Drink#Jew#Non Jews#D Varim#Sefer#D Oraisa#Kav
claytodayonline.com

Cooking and Caring

GREEN COVE SPRINGS – Career and Technical Education programs give students a break from traditional classrooms and allow them to grab industry certifications. At Clay High, veterinary program instructor Chad Rix looks over a class in the third of four classes in the program. A veterinarian for about 20 years in the U.S. Army, Rix is teaching students how to properly restrain and take temperatures on dogs Tuesday morning.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
queensjewishlink.com

Table That Thought!

Over the years, as our family has grown, baruch Hashem, coupled with the fact that we enjoy having guests for Shabbos meals, we have outgrown our dining room table. The table we had for the last decade and a half was a gift to us from the family of Mr. Leo Joseph a”h. Mr. Joseph was our neighbor for the five years that we lived in an apartment in Blueberry Hills Condominiums. Despite the fact that he survived the horrors of the Holocaust and was already a widower by the time we knew him, he was always pleasant and had a smile on his face. When he passed away, his family graciously gave us his dining room table. But the time had come for us to find a new table that was larger and could accommodate our family and periodic guests.
RELIGION
queensjewishlink.com

A Kernel’s Journey

The Gerrer Rebbe, Rebbe Yisroel Alter zt”l (the Beis Yisrael), once commented: “When I was a young child growing up in Ger (Gora Kalwaria), my cheder rebbe used to teach us the story of how Yaakov gave his brother Eisav a soup made of lentils in exchange for the b’chorah (birthright). He would explain the pasuk, “And Yaakov gave Eisav bread and a soup of lentils, and he ate and drank and arose and left,” as follows: Va’yochal – and he ate, without washing his hands for N’tilas Yadayim; va’yeisht – and he drank, without making a brachah on his drink; va’yakam – and he got up, without reciting Birkas HaMazon; va’yeilach – and he left, without kissing the mezuzah. This is the correct way to teach children, for it instills in them an aversion to following the wicked ways of Eisav and draws them to the proper manner of mitzvah observance.
RELIGION
leitesculinaria.com

Chicken Saltimbocca

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Chicken saltimbocca combines some of our favorite things–chicken, prosciutto, and cheese–to great effect. Then a lemony, white wine pan-sauce gets drizzled on everything. Adapted from Joanie Corneil | Bella’s Cookbook | Story Farm, 2016. Chicken saltimbocca is an Italian...
RECIPES
Middletown Press

The best cooking gifts of 2021

Foodies who love to cook at home will appreciate a holiday gift that suits their passion and taste buds. From young kitchen helpers finding their signature dishes to life-long family meal makers, we have the best gadgets, tools and ingredients to liven up the home kitchen this year. A kitchen...
RECIPES
bookriot.com

A History of THE JOY OF COOKING

Chances are, whether or not you’d call yourself a cook, a copy of The Joy of Cooking has been in your hands. It might be sitting on your bookshelf alongside beloved contemporary cookbooks, or perhaps you’ve peeped it on the counter in the kitchens of friends and family. But what...
RECIPES
westsidenewsny.com

Cooking With Kids-HALLOWEEN

These are perfect for a Halloween Party. Kids: Take a pretzel rod and wrapped a piece of lean ham around it. Stick a sliced almond in the end of it for fingernails.
RECIPES
queensjewishlink.com

Over 100 YTM Talmidim Participate In Ki Heim Chayeinu

YTM talmidim enjoyed the annual Ki Heim Chayeinu Sukkos vacation learning and davening program barbecue!. Over 105 talmidim from Grades Five through Eight participated in this exciting event. They qualified for coming to the barbecue by davening Shacharis every day (Seventh and Eighth graders with a minyan) and learning every day for at least 15-20 minutes over the Sukkos break.
LIFESTYLE
blountcountian.com

Cooking for a cause

If you attended the Covered Bridge Festival in downtown Oneonta Oct. 9, you may have noticed a new addition to the festival this year, the 2021 Rib Rally. The mouth-watering smell of BBQ smoke hung in the air near the music stage as cook teams from across the area stood watch over their grills. There was plenty of good-natured competition […]
ONEONTA, AL
WCTV

Cooking with Cherry: Seafood Pizza

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cherry Rankin joins the Good Morning Show on Saturday to share her Seafood Pizza recipe. Mix the first *4 ingredients in a bowl spread on a round dish to resemble a pizza crust. Spread with cocktail sauce. Sprinkle evenly with the crab and shrimp. Sprinkle with...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
whiterocklakeweekly.com

Twice-Cooked Green Beans

Green onions, sliced, for garnish (optional) Heat oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Carefully add green beans to the oil and cook, stirring continuously, about 1 minute. Transfer the green beans to paper towels to drain. Carefully transfer the oil to a heatproof container and reserve. Wipe out excess oil with a paper towel.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

