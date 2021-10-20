My Unorthodox Cooking

Over the years, as our family has grown, baruch Hashem, coupled with the fact that we enjoy having guests for Shabbos meals, we have outgrown our dining room table. The table we had for the last decade and a half was a gift to us from the family of Mr. Leo Joseph a”h. Mr. Joseph was our neighbor for the five years that we lived in an apartment in Blueberry Hills Condominiums. Despite the fact that he survived the horrors of the Holocaust and was already a widower by the time we knew him, he was always pleasant and had a smile on his face. When he passed away, his family graciously gave us his dining room table. But the time had come for us to find a new table that was larger and could accommodate our family and periodic guests.

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO