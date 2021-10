The Old School RuneScape team has pushed back the start of the Leagues III: Shattered Relics mode until January. The decision to delay this time was also based on not wanting to siphon players away from the still-busy Group Ironman. The announcement comes in part due to Group Ironman launching, and in the weeks since, is still getting lots of activity and action.. Group Ironman itself was delayed, and this squeezed the original planned window between both releases. So this new delay will right that a bit, though the time will be a little big longer than planned or expected due to the time of year and progress with Group Ironman.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO