The bitcoin price has dropped by almost $2,000 within five minutes from over $60,000 to the $58K level on October 27 in an abrupt market pullback. Following a recent run-up to all-time highs and a subsequent retesting of the $60,000 region, several pundits expected bitcoin to undergo a dramatic pullback. “$BTC estimated leverage ratio is about to hit a year-high. It seems obvious that the market is over-leveraged now. We’ll see some volatility shortly,” Ki-Young Ju, CEO of blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant stated earlier.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO