Baylor -3 Fun Fact: Baylor lost 12 games in a row to Texas from 1998 to 2009, but since then, the Bears have won five of the last 11 meetings. The sophomore running back has himself in the Heisman Trophy conversation after leading the Big 12 Conference in rushing yards with 924 on the season so far, for a 6.3 yard per carry clip, and 10 touchdowns. He’s also doing it with big plays. Robinson has 25 plays (18 rushes/7 receptions) of 20-plus yards and that includes six of 50 or more (all runs). Robinson is third in the FBS with nine-straight games scoring a touchdown. He is the most explosive player in the league, and arguably the country, and Baylor will need to figure out how to slow him down to some degree.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO