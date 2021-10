All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. By the time you read this today, you probably have already spent several minutes — nay, hours — staring at a screen. You may or may not know, however, that hours spent looking at your phone or computer might come with some unexpected consequences for your skin. New York City-based board-certified dermatologist Kenneth Howe, M.D., previously told Allure that constant exposure to blue light, the bright light emitted by our electronics' screens, may cause the skin to develop fine lines prematurely (alongside all the effects it can have on your eyes).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO