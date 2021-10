It goes without saying that many of us were not prepared to deal with the challenges and consequences that the COVID-19 virus had brought onto us as students and individuals in the beginning of 2020. At the start of the pandemic Beloit College took protective measures to ensure the safety of its students, staff and faculty. This meant an email from the college alerting students who had left campus in March 2020 for spring break, to not return back to campus due to the danger of the contagious COVID-19 virus. It was a shock to many of us.

