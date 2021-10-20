CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

FFT: Baker Mayfield OUT vs Broncos, Roster Trends, Name That Player, and AskFFT

247Sports
247Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FFT crew discuss how Baker Mayfield being out...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Browns Announce Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
NFL
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Fft#Browns#Fantasy#American Football#Roster Trends
The Spun

ESPN Analyst: Cleveland Browns Season “Is Over”

For the first time since 2018, a quarterback other than Baker Mayfield will get the starting nod for the Cleveland Browns. But one NFL analyst believes that Baker’s injury marks the end of the Browns’ season. On Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, NFL analyst Domonique Foxworth declared that the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller injury update is bad news for Broncos fans

After starting the season to an impressive 3-0 start, the Denver Broncos have lost four straight games. Things appear to be getting worse before they get better, as Von Miller’s injury update is troubling for this franchise. According to the Denver Post, Von Miller has missed three consecutive practices due...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kurt Warner Shares Honest Admission On Baker Mayfield Situation

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner was not always the most likely Super Bowl-caliber quarterback, but once he got his shot to lead the St. Louis Rams, he proved that he had what it took to win a championship. He’s not so sure that Baker Mayfield can do the same for the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

Why Baker Mayfield's NFL Career is Suddenly at a Crossroads

Colin Cowherd explains why Baker Mayfield’s future in Cleveland could be at a crossroads the next couple of weeks, as an injured Mayfield, still waiting for a long-term extension past 2022, has to watch from the sidelines as backup Case Keenum leads the team to similar production and results.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Get Encouraging News On Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has been battling through a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder over the last few weeks. A big hit from J.J. Watt during Sunday’s Cleveland Browns loss to the Arizona Cardinals certainly didn’t seem to help matters. Mayfield was 19-for-28 for 234 yards and two touchdowns, with...
NFL
The Spun

Dan Patrick Has 4 Words Of Advice For QB Baker Mayfield

The legendary Dan Patrick has a surprising piece of advice for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield, 26, has been at the center of several interesting conversations within the NFL world this week. Most of those conversations have revolved around whether or not the Browns should move forward with Mayfield long-term.
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns' Star Quarterback Baker Mayfield Won't Play Against Broncos

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield won't play on Thursday night against the Broncos. The star signal-caller is dealing with a torn left labrum, which he was hoping to play through, but the short week prevented that from happening. "Case Keenum will be our starter tomorrow night and we have full confidence...
NFL
Cleveland.com

Starting Case Keenum over an injured Baker Mayfield vs. the Broncos was a no-brainer: Mary Kay Cabot

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Starting Case Keenum over Baker Mayfield vs. the Broncos on Thursday was an easy decision for all involved — except of course Baker Mayfield. Mayfield, who hasn’t missed a game because of injury since 2013 when he was at Texas Tech, wanted to give it another day and see if he could be a game-time decision with his reinjured left shoulder, which includes a fully torn labrum.
NFL
Fox News

Injured Baker Mayfield will sit out Thursday night

It’s Case Keenum time in Cleveland. The Cleveland Browns announced late Wednesday morning that starting quarterback Baker Mayfield will be a spectator for Cleveland’s home game against the Broncos on Thursday night. Keenum gets the nod in place of Mayfield, who’s nursing a torn labrum. Mayfield’s injury snaps a streak...
NFL
247Sports

247Sports

28K+
Followers
255K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy