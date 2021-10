This post may contain affiliate links, please see our privacy policy for details. This simple, healthy, Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup is the perfect fall and winter meal. Great for nights when you’re craving soup, but want something warming and healthy too. A mix of shredded chicken and vegetables simmered with warming seasonings, a splash of sherry, and classic egg noodles. Finish each bowl off with an extra sprinkle of cheese and serve with crusty bread. It’s hearty, full of herbs and veggies, and so delicious. Great for just about any night of the week. Plus the leftovers the next day make for the best lunch!

