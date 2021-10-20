NLCS Game 4: Braves 9, Dodgers 2

It was a disappointing evening in Los Angeles last night. After gaining a commanding 3-1 game lead over the Dodgers, and with our ace on the mound, many expected the Atlanta Braves to finish the job. But, Max Fried struggled to gain a steady rhythm, and left the game after just 4 2⁄3 innings pitched with eight hits and five earned runs, two of which were home runs. It quickly became a bullpen game after that, one in which the Braves’ pitchers did not triumph. Chris Martin and Dylan Lee both earned one run in their appearances, while Jacob Webb came out for the top of the ninth and earned four runs.
