CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

NLCS Game 4: Braves 9, Dodgers 2

By Kris Willis
Talking Chop
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEddie Rosario finished with four hits and homered twice to help...

www.talkingchop.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves: Charlie Morton’s injury update even worse than imagined

The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
MLB
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers eliminated from postseason after unforgivable Mookie Betts at-bat

The opportunity was there. The Los Angeles Dodgers found a window despite swimming upstream throughout Game 6 of the NLCS. In the top of the seventh inning trailing 4-1, LA’s offense came to life. The first three batters reached base, they scored a run, and there were runners on second and third for Albert Pujols.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Rosario
FanSided

Look: Dodger Stadium’s embarrassing attendance for Game 3

The crowd at Dodger Stadium is receiving some criticism due to plenty of empty seats for the NLCS Game 3 featuring the Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves. As the Los Angeles Dodgers face off against the Atlanta Braves, it seems like some Dodgers fans missed the memo on the time for Game 3 of the NLCS. The Dodgers trail the Braves 2-0 in the series and a strong showing from the home crowd at Dodger Stadium would have likely been a welcomed sight for Los Angeles.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is the owner of the Atlanta Braves?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
MLB
FanSided

Braves fans want Brian Snitker fired for blowing Game 3 against Dodgers

After the Braves blew a 5-2 lead, thanks in part to decisions made by manager Brian Snitker, fans were calling for him to be fired in a fit of rage. The Atlanta Braves entered the bottom of the eighth inning with thoughts of a World Series appearance already dancing through their head. They had a 2-0 series lead and a 5-2 lead over the Dodgers in Dodger Stadium in Game 3. All they needed to do was close it out.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Braves 9 Dodgers#The Atlanta Braves#The Los Angeles Dodgers
thefocus.news

What is Freddie Freeman's net worth as Braves player nears free agency?

Following Freddie Freeman and his Atlanta Braves teammates defeat against the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this week, some fans have wondered about his net worth. We take a look at Freddie Freeman’s net worth as he reaches free agency amid his Braves contract ending. Who is Freddie Freeman?. Freddie Freeman is...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NLCS
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Talking Chop

Jorge Soler activated from Covid Injury List, added to Braves NLCS roster

The Braves received good news on Thursday afternoon prior to Game 5 of the NLCS as Jorge Soler was cleared from the COVID-19 Related Injury List and added to the roster, replacing Cristian Pache. Soler will be available for tonight’s crucial Game 5 in Los Angeles. Soler was placed on...
MLB
Talking Chop

Drew Smyly comes up big in bullpen game

A bullpen game presents a number of challenges in itself, especially in the postseason. Brian Snitker and the Atlanta Braves were dealt an unexpected hand Wednesday when Huascar Ynoa came down with a sore shoulder and needed to be replaced on the NLCS roster. A difficult task got that much harder.
MLB
Talking Chop

Max Scherzer scratched from Game 6 start

Per Jorge Castillo of the LA Times, Max Scherzer has been scratched from his game six start as a result of continued dead arm issues that he experienced near the end of his relatively brief 4.1 inning game two start. Another LA Times reporter, Mike DiGiovanna reports that Scherzer could...
MLB
Talking Chop

Battery Power: Dodgers offense erupts, pushing NLCS back to Atlanta

.. and the Braves are still one win away from the World Series. The National League Championship Series is headed back to Truist Park as Atlanta lost 11-2 to the Dodgers in Game 5 Thursday night. Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss Max Fried’s struggles, which included an uncharacteristically high...
MLB
Talking Chop

The Daily Chop: Atlanta drops Game 5

It was a disappointing evening in Los Angeles last night. After gaining a commanding 3-1 game lead over the Dodgers, and with our ace on the mound, many expected the Atlanta Braves to finish the job. But, Max Fried struggled to gain a steady rhythm, and left the game after just 4 2⁄3 innings pitched with eight hits and five earned runs, two of which were home runs. It quickly became a bullpen game after that, one in which the Braves’ pitchers did not triumph. Chris Martin and Dylan Lee both earned one run in their appearances, while Jacob Webb came out for the top of the ninth and earned four runs.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy