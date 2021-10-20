CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Update to city-wide Boil Water Notice Issued for all City of Killeen Customers

Killeen, Texas
Killeen, Texas
 9 days ago

The Public Works Department of the City of Killeen now has updates to the city-wide boil water notice that was issued on Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:30p.m. for all City of Killeen water customers.

The notice was issued due to quarterly water samples taken from six sites indicating chlorine residuals below TCEQ guidelines. The City is continuing to conduct water sampling throughout the city to monitor chlorine residuals and providing data to TCEQ for analyzing. This boil water notice will not be lifted until levels are stable enough for a sustained period of time, which is a minimum of 24 hours.

“We are pulling water samples from all pump stations and tanks, as well as the sites where samples were taken yesterday,” Jeffery Reynolds, Director of Public Works said. “Any water intended for consumption should be boiled as a precaution, but for other uses such as showering and washing dishes, the water is fine.”

The City is currently in discussions with TCEQ and the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District (WCID) on this matter. This is not a matter that will be able to be resolved today or within the next 24 hours.

There has been no disruption in water services to any resident or business, therefore the City will not be providing water stations. The City is working to isolate the issue in hopes of lifting the boil water notice in areas of the city where chlorine levels are proven to be sufficient after the flushing of the system is complete.

Once the City sees chlorine levels go back to normal, the City will still be required to have external lab testing completed before lifting the boil water notice. This testing is a minimum 24-hours process.

The City will continue to provide updates, as they become available. We encourage residents to sign up for the City Alerts on our website to stay up to date, as well.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

GOP Trump critic Rep. Adam Kinzinger won’t seek reelection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a critic of Donald Trump’s who is on the panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack by the former president’s supporters, announced Friday that he will not seek reelection next year. The military veteran, who has represented his northern Illinois...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Killeen, TX
Killeen, TX
Government
NBC News

Biden wanted action on his agenda before jetting to Europe. Why progressives balked.

WASHINGTON — For President Joe Biden, there was no time left to waste in creating a sense of momentum for his domestic agenda. Biden raced this week to stitch together a $1.75 trillion revision of his "Build Back Better" plan, personally pressured House Democrats to vote for his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and addressed the nation on the merits of both measures just hours before he departed for a trip overseas.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Water Services#Tceq#The City Alerts
CBS News

Rapper Fetty Wap arrested in federal drug investigation

The FBI arrested rapper Fetty Wap in New York on Thursday in a federal drug investigation, a U.S. law enforcement source told CBS News. The rapper, whose legal name is William Junior Maxwell II, is expected to appear in court Friday morning. Maxwell was arrested at Citi Field, home of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Sitting Bull’s great-grandson confirmed through breakthrough DNA method

The great-grandson of legendary 19th-century Lakota leader Sitting Bull has been confirmed thanks to an innovative new DNA method. In a study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, researchers determined Ernie LaPointe, 73, of Lead, South Dakota, is related to Sitting Bull by extracting DNA from a lock of the tribal leader's hair.
SCIENCE
Killeen, Texas

Killeen, Texas

67
Followers
232
Post
577
Views
ABOUT

Killeen is directly adjacent to the main cantonment of Fort Hood. Its economy depends on the activities of the post, and the soldiers and their families stationed there. It is known as a military "boom town" because of its rapid growth and high influx of soldiers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy