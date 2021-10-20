Update to city-wide Boil Water Notice Issued for all City of Killeen Customers

The Public Works Department of the City of Killeen now has updates to the city-wide boil water notice that was issued on Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:30p.m. for all City of Killeen water customers.

The notice was issued due to quarterly water samples taken from six sites indicating chlorine residuals below TCEQ guidelines. The City is continuing to conduct water sampling throughout the city to monitor chlorine residuals and providing data to TCEQ for analyzing. This boil water notice will not be lifted until levels are stable enough for a sustained period of time, which is a minimum of 24 hours.

“We are pulling water samples from all pump stations and tanks, as well as the sites where samples were taken yesterday,” Jeffery Reynolds, Director of Public Works said. “Any water intended for consumption should be boiled as a precaution, but for other uses such as showering and washing dishes, the water is fine.”

The City is currently in discussions with TCEQ and the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District (WCID) on this matter. This is not a matter that will be able to be resolved today or within the next 24 hours.

There has been no disruption in water services to any resident or business, therefore the City will not be providing water stations. The City is working to isolate the issue in hopes of lifting the boil water notice in areas of the city where chlorine levels are proven to be sufficient after the flushing of the system is complete.

Once the City sees chlorine levels go back to normal, the City will still be required to have external lab testing completed before lifting the boil water notice. This testing is a minimum 24-hours process.

The City will continue to provide updates, as they become available. We encourage residents to sign up for the City Alerts on our website to stay up to date, as well.