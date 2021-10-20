Luke Jackson discusses Cody Bellinger homer, bouncing back

Cody Bellinger had a miserable 2021 season at the plate for the Dodgers, and that's putting it kindly. He was bad on an epic, historic level. Bellinger was, most times he dug into the batter's box, the coyote trying to catch the road runner, often blowing himself up in the process. He lunged at sliders, swung through fastballs and stood frozen at curveballs dropping into the strike zone. He swung and missed, over and over. His signature long swing, a thing of beauty during his MVP campaign of 2019, just looked long and lost in 2021. He was not fully healthy, battling a shoulder issue that zapped his power and timing, a pretty devastating 1-2 punch.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO