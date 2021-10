Braves RHP Charlie Morton will start Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. (Atlanta Braves on Twitter) Morton could be just what the Braves need to steal a win on the road in the opening game of the World Series in Houston on Tuesday night. The only thing missing from Morton’s three starts in the 2021 postseason has been run support. He has done his part to keep opposing hitters in check, striking out 19 and holding opposing hitters to a .192 batting average in 14.1 innings pitched this postseason.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO