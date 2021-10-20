Fallout 76 Fans Will Love This Xbox One X Bundle

Licensed by Xbox itself, the 8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller works with your Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. Plus, it supports your PC gaming, too, as it works with Windows 10 and above. With a long, 3-meter cable, this offers the ideal wired gaming setup for Xbox and PC consoles. However, you can also pair it with Ultimate Software on your iOS and Android device if you want to use it as a wireless controller. The design includes 2 extra Pro-level back paddle buttons as well as a classic D-Pad setup. So you know you get all the buttons for all the control you need in your fame. Moreover, you can easily connect it directly to your headphones using the 3.5 mm audio jack. Finally, enjoy trigger vibration and an enhanced grip!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO