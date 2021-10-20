CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fallout 76 Fans Will Love This Xbox One X Bundle

By StackCommerce
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those of you out there who are familiar with the post-apocalyptic wasteland adventures that have made the Fallout video game series one of the most talked-about and popular universes to come around in a long time — this bundle is a no brainer. For those who aren't familiar with Fallout,...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

Nintendo 64: Here’s Where You Can Buy the Nostalgic Console

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. After 25 years in the game, Nintendo 64 hasn’t lost its luster among gamers who crave the nostalgia of one of Nintendo’s most recognizable consoles. Despite going out of production in 2002 (to make room for the Nintendo Game Cube, another popular old-school console), these collectible consoles are still available online. Named for its 64-bit processing unit, the Nintendo 64 debuted in Japan in July...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Best price for Demon Hunter Bundle on Xbox One

Purchasing through these links may earn us a small commission. For more information, check out our affiliate policy. The Demon Huntress will need to find the victim's daughter before it's too late. Will she dare to follow the creature from another dimension and delve into dark secrets of her own past?
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One X#Xbox 360#Fallout 76#Xbox Series X#Bethesda Game Studios#Xbox Live Gold#Hulu
gamingintel.com

Halo Super Fan Bundle Xbox Series X Sells on eBay at Insane Prices

GameStop’s Halo Infinite Super Fan Bundle restock is over and in minutes the bundles were listed on eBay at insane prices. The GameStop Halo Infinite Xbox Series X restock days are over. Namely, the restocks ended with GameStop’s Super Fan bundles going live today. Sadly, most gamers were not able...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Best Xbox controller for Xbox One, Series X|S and PC gaming

Looking for the best Xbox controller for console or PC? We’ve got you covered with the best options available. Xbox Series S and X mark a unique approach to console peripherals. While Sony’s PlayStation 5 offers new DualSense pads, the latest Xbox hardware is backward compatible with controllers, flight sticks, and most headsets from the last console generation.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
RPG
gamepolar.com

Xbox Collection S|X Japanese Gross sales Match Xbox One’s Three Years Quicker

Microsoft’s Xbox Collection S and X consoles are doing significantly better than the Xbox One in Japan. The newest gross sales replace got here from Japanese magazine Famitsu, in line with which Xbox Collection S offered 2,920 items this previous week, whereas Xbox Collection X offered 527 items. In whole, the 2 SKUs have offered 102,591 items (64,284 items of the Collection X and 38,307 items of the Collection S) lower than a 12 months after the November tenth, 2020 world launch.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Battlefield 2042 Map Size Comparison – PS5 & Xbox Series X vs PS4 & Xbox One

Here is the size of the Battlefield 2042 Beta map Orbital on PS5 and Xbox Series X compared to PS4 and Xbox One. There’s a huge difference!. Battlefield 2042 is releasing on PC as well as both next-gen and last-gen consoles. However, players on different platforms will experience very different versions of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition Comes To PS5, PS4, Xbox One, And Xbox Series X/S In November

Earlier this year, the PlayStation family of consoles and PC got the newest entry in the Oddworld series, Soulstorm, after the franchise took a long absence. The game was largely well-reviewed, and we were fans as well, and there have been signs that the game would eventually come to Xbox systems. Now it’s been made official, alongside some other surprising elements.
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller supports Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, & Windows 10

Licensed by Xbox itself, the 8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller works with your Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. Plus, it supports your PC gaming, too, as it works with Windows 10 and above. With a long, 3-meter cable, this offers the ideal wired gaming setup for Xbox and PC consoles. However, you can also pair it with Ultimate Software on your iOS and Android device if you want to use it as a wireless controller. The design includes 2 extra Pro-level back paddle buttons as well as a classic D-Pad setup. So you know you get all the buttons for all the control you need in your fame. Moreover, you can easily connect it directly to your headphones using the 3.5 mm audio jack. Finally, enjoy trigger vibration and an enhanced grip!
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Microsoft Is Giving Away A Custom Adidas Xbox Series X Bundle

Fancy another giveaway? Xbox is running a new competition to win a custom adidas Xbox Series X bundle, which not only includes a unique version of the console, but also a pair of adidas Xbox 20th Anniversary Forum Tech shoes and one of the brand-new, next-generation Hyperkin Duke Wired Controllers.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Crysis Remastered Trilogy Out Now in India for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Enhancements Available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Crysis Remastered Trilogy has released for PC and consoles, with all three games being available as one bundle and being sold separately. While the remaster of Crysis was released last year, Crytek has now released the updated versions of Crysis 2 and 3 for all consoles, which admittedly don't receive the same amount of updates to their visuals as last year's remaster. There are no next-gen versions of the game available, with all three games receiving some extra visual and performance support when played on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles under backwards compatibility.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Suit up with Crysis Remastered Trilogy Today for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

We’re delighted to let you know that Crysis Remastered Trilogy is out now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S!. Crysis Remastered Trilogy is a great value all-in-one bundle featuring the remasters of the iconic single-player campaigns from Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3. You can also purchase all games individually, as Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered are now available, following the earlier release of Crysis Remastered.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Century: Age of Ashes Coming to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and Mobiles in 2022

Playwing LTD’s Century: Ages of Ashes will be coming to Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and mobile devices in 2022. Along with cross-platform play, it will also support cross-progression, allowing players to transfer their progress back and forth between the PC and console versions. The PC version is still slated to release into Steam Early Access on December 2nd after facing a delay.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy