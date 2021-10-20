CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Radius Health Reports Positive Phase 3 Cancer Treatment Trial Results

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com — Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) and the Menarini Group announced positive topline results from their study of a treatment for advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Radius shares rose 21% on Wednesday. The study was designed to assess the treatment, elacestrant, as a monotherapy versus...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
pharmatimes.com

Phase III trial shows AZ’s liver cancer combination improves overall survival

AstraZeneca’s drug combination Imfinzi plus tremelimumab has been shown to significantly improve overall survival for patients with first-line unresectable liver cancer. The positive high-level results demonstrated that tremelimumab added to Imfinzi demonstrated statistically and clinically meaningful overall survival vs sorafenib. Patients in the trial were those with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma...
CANCER
ShareCast

AstraZeneca biliary cancer drug hits Phase 3 trial endpoint

AstraZeneca said its Imfinzi drug “significantly” improved overall survival in biliary tract cancer when combined with chemotherapy, according to phase 3 trial results. The company on Monday said the trial revealed Imfinzi “demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit versus chemotherapy alone as a 1st-line treatment for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC)”.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Martin
healio.com

Phase 3 trial of canakinumab for lung cancer misses primary endpoints

The addition of canakinumab to pembrolizumab and chemotherapy failed to extend PFS or OS among patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, according to topline results of a randomized phase 3 trial. However, results showed potentially clinically meaningful improvements in both outcomes among prespecified subgroups. Canakinumab (ACZ885, Novartis) is an...
CANCER
wtvbam.com

Valneva reports positive results for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate

PARIS (Reuters) – Vaccine company Valneva reported positive Phase 3 results on Monday for its inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001. “These results confirm the advantages often associated with inactivated whole virus vaccines,” said Valneva Chief Executive Thomas Lingelbach. “We are committed to bringing our differentiated vaccine candidate to licensure...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

Why Radius Health Stock Is Exploding Higher Today

Today, Radius Health told investors its experimental breast cancer drug elacestrant significantly improved progression-free survival for patients with advanced-stage breast cancer in a phase 3 trial. Elacestrant provided a significant benefit for patients who had tumors harboring estrogen receptor 1 mutations, and for the overall population. What happened. Shares of...
MARKETS
ShareCast

AstraZeneca reports latest positive results from Imfinzi trials

AstraZeneca said on Friday that positive high-level results from the ‘HIMALAYA’ phase 3 trial showed a single, high priming dose of tremelimumab added to ‘Imfinzi’, or durvalumab. demonstrated a statistically-significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit for carcinomas associated with liver cancer. 8,795.00p. 16:23 15/10/21. -0.22%. -19.00p. 7,234.03. 16:30...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Metastatic Breast Cancer#Investing Com#Rdus#The Menarini Group#Monotherapy#Serd#Eu#Covid
WebMD

Why Are Cases of Pancreatic Cancer Rising in Young Women?

MONDAY, Oct. 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In his work with patients who have pancreatic cancer, Dr. Srinivas Gaddam was bothered by something that he was seeing. "There are some patients that you can't stop thinking about because they've left a mark on you and you try your best to turn things around, but there's only so much you can do," said Gaddam, who said he had found himself caring for a few patients who were very young.
CANCER
Nature.com

Toripalimab plus chemotherapy as second-line treatment in previously EGFR-TKI treated patients with EGFR-mutant-advanced NSCLC: a multicenter phase-II trial

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 355 (2021) Cite this article. This multicenter phase-II trial aimed to investigate the efficacy, safety, and predictive biomarkers of toripalimab plus chemotherapy as second-line treatment in patients with EGFR-mutant-advanced NSCLC. Patients who failed from first-line EGFR-TKIs and did not harbor T790M mutation were enrolled. Toripalimab plus carboplatin and pemetrexed were administrated every three weeks for up to six cycles, followed by the maintenance of toripalimab and pemetrexed. The primary endpoint was objective-response rate (ORR). Integrated biomarker analysis of PD-L1 expression, tumor mutational burden (TMB), CD8"‰+"‰tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) density, whole-exome, and transcriptome sequencing on tumor biopsies were also conducted. Forty patients were enrolled with an overall ORR of 50.0% and disease-control rate (DCR) of 87.5%. The median progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival were 7.0 and 23.5 months, respectively. The most common treatment-related adverse effects were leukopenia, neutropenia, anemia, ALT/AST elevation, and nausea. Biomarker analysis showed that none of PD-L1 expression, TMB level, and CD8"‰+"‰TIL density could serve as a predictive biomarker. Integrated analysis of whole-exome and transcriptome sequencing data revealed that patients with DSPP mutation had a decreased M2 macrophage infiltration and associated with longer PFS than those of wild type. Toripalimab plus chemotherapy showed a promising anti-tumor activity with acceptable safety profiles as the second-line setting in patients with EGFR-mutant NSCLC. DSPP mutation might serve as a potential biomarker for this combination. A phase-III trial to compare toripalimab versus placebo in combination with chemotherapy in this setting is ongoing (NCT03924050).
CANCER
Metro International

Novartis lung cancer drug fails another Phase III trial

ZURICH (Reuters) -Novartis said on Monday its canakinumab drug had failed in another trial, missing targets to improve overall survival rates for lung cancer patients and prevent the progression-free survival of people with the condition. The Swiss company said its Canopy-1 Phase III study did not meet its primary endpoints...
CANCER
outsourcing-pharma.com

Potential COVID-19 treatment to kick off Phase III trial

Appili Therapeutics reports it has enrolled the last patient for its Phase III study of Avigan/Reeqonus (favipiravir), developed in alliance with AiPharma. Pharmaceutical company Appili Therapeutics has reported the enrollment of the last patient in its Phase III clinical trial to investigate the effectiveness of oral drug Avigan/Reeqonus (favipiravir) to treat COVID-19. The firm recently entered a strategic alliance agreement with AiPharma to develop and advance the drug.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
laboratoryequipment.com

Dosing Mistake in COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Leads to Positive Results

Clinical trials for new medication and vaccine candidates comprise three phases aimed at evaluating safety, immunogenicity and efficacy. In the first phase, safety is typically determined by evaluating dosage. The question is always: what is the minimum dose that will cause an immune response? Identifying that dosage number reduces potential side effects and avoids toxicity concerns and the pitfalls of overmedication.
SCIENCE
cancernetwork.com

CD19 CAR T CTX110 Yields Positive Results in B-Cell Malignancies in Ongoing Phase 1 Trial

Finds from the phase 1 CARBON trial indicated that patients with relapsed/refractory CD19-positive B-cell malignancies may benefit from CTX110 CAR T-cell therapy. CTX110, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CD19 CAR T-cell product, yielded positive results in a population of patients with relapsed/refractory CD19-positive B-cell malignancies who were treated in the ongoing phase 1 CARBON trial (NCT04035434), according to a press release from CRISPR Therapeutics.
SCIENCE
AFP

Moderna reports positive results for Covid vaccine in younger children

US biotech firm Moderna said Monday its Covid vaccine was safe and produced a strong immune response in children aged 6-11, adding it would submit trial data to global regulators soon. The news comes as a panel of government advisors was preparing to meet Tuesday on the question of whether to authorize the Pfizer vaccine in kids aged 5-11, with top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci predicting it would be available by mid-November. "We are encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years and are pleased that the study met its primary immunogenicity endpoints," Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement. An interim analysis from a mid-to-late stage clinical trial of 4,753 children showed that two doses of vaccine produced a high level of neutralizing antibodies -- Y-shaped proteins that bind to the coronavirus and block it from entering human cells.
KIDS
Valley Breeze

Smithfield author shares story on positivity pushing though cancer treatment

SMITHFIELD — While receiving treatment for three types of cancer, Smithfield’s Joseph Passaretti said doctors and nurses repeatedly told him he needed to share his story. The only problem, said Passaretti, is he didn’t know what that story would be. Passaretti said he’s always approached life pragmatically, seeking solutions for...
SMITHFIELD, RI
alzheimersnewstoday.com

ACT-AD Phase 2 Trial Fully Enrolled with Results Expected Next Year

Athira Pharma has completed enrollment in its ACT-AD Phase 2 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of ATH-1017 in adults with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. “The completion of enrollment in our ACT-AD trial is an important step forward in advancing ATH-1017 as a potential new treatment option for patients suffering from Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” Mark Litton, PhD, Athira president and CEO, said in a press release.
HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy