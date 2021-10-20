CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Canada’s Pembina Pipeline targets reduced emissions intensity

Cover picture for the articleMethane emissions reductions targeted at 45% by 2025. Canada’s Pembina Pipeline said October 20 it would commit to reducing its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity by 30% by 2030, relative to a 2019 baseline, by focussing on operational opportunities and greater use of renewable and lower-emission energy sources....

The Independent

Cop26 cruise ship forced to run on fossil fuels despite ability to use clean onshore energy

A cruise ship hosting over 3,000 Cop26 attendees and workers in Glasgow will have to run on fossil fuels, despite being equipped to use clean onshore energy.The MS Silja Europa is one of two vessels to have been procured by the government amid a lack of accommodation in Glasgow ahead of Cop26. Over 25,000 people are expected to attend the climate summit.Shore power systems allow vessels to receive electricity from land while docked, enabling them to switch off their auxiliary engines. However, the port hosting the ship, like most UK ports, does not have onshore power capabilities suitable for medium...
naturalgasworld.com

New York City denies permits for gas-powered units

The facilities would be inconsistent with state efforts to tackle climate change, a regulator said. State regulators in New York on October 27 denied the necessary air permits for two natural gas power plants on environmental grounds. The state Department of Environmental Conservation denied issuance of the so-called Title V...
High Country News

Why reducing methane emissions matters

On a blazing hot Sunday, just before the summer solstice, a deputy with the Cibola County, New Mexico, Sheriff’s Department noticed something awry at a natural gas pipeline compressor station just outside the Pueblo of Laguna. He called Transwestern Pipeline, the station’s operator, and urged the company to send someone. When technicians arrived, they found a broken sensing line, which caused a relief valve to fully open and start oozing natural gas, the fossil fuel that generates about 40% of the nation’s electricity.
naturalgasworld.com

Novatek boosts earnings in Q3 on oil-indexed pricing

The company's higher realised price was likely driven more by higher oil prices, which its contracts are linked to, rather than the spike in gas spot prices. Russia's Novatek reported a surge in earnings in the third quarter like many oil and gas producers, the LNG exporter reported on October 27, but analysts note this was like...
naturalgasworld.com

Realism and COP26 the Saudi way? Hydrocarbons and renewables need each other!

As COP26 has been labeled as a ‘make or break’ moment for the planet, it is clear that without hydrocarbons it will be a break (down). The world is eagerly awaiting the COP26 results in the next weeks. The largest climate change gathering until now will need to address current and future threats not only to the environment, air and water quality, economic growth and the future of the world, but also take into account the possible impact of all these measures, proposals and grand schemes to be expected on respective countries and regions, especially outside of the OECD area. The current onslaught on hydrocarbon producers, companies and investors, is still going strong, but showing possible weaknesses already. The need for oil, gas and maybe even coal, in the future energy mix and other economic sectors, is partly misunderstood and definitely misrepresented by a wide range of reports and agencies. Hitting on major oil producing countries is still a media hype, but seems now to be hit by rational analysis and measures taken by these “culprits of global warming”.
The Independent

Ofgem eyes changes to price cap amid energy crisis

The energy regulator might change the way it caps bills for millions of households across Britain as a major spike in gas prices drives suppliers to failure.Ofgem has given no details of what adjustments it might make to how the cap is calculated, but will set out its thinking as it launches a consultation next month.Energy bosses have been calling for a rethink of the price cap model amid the gas price crisis.At the moment the regulator caps the energy bills of more than 14 million households at £1,277 per year on average.But a fivefold increase in the price of...
naturalgasworld.com

US natural gas producer EQT sees export opportunities

The company operates primarily in the Appalachia shale basin, the largest natural gas producer in the Lower 48 states. The president of natural gas company EQT said October 27 that it could be expanding its web through possible advances in pipeline and LNG export capacity. EQT operates primarily in the...
naturalgasworld.com

Petoro: High commodity prices not sustainable

The Norwegian energy company said price-driven revenue comes with a cost. The head of state-controlled Norwegian energy company Petoro said October 27 that commodity prices at this level are not sustainable. Petoro said total oil and gas production during the third quarter averaged 1mn barrels of oil equivalent per day,...
naturalgasworld.com

Canada’s Crew Energy completes transition to gas

With the sale of its heavy oil assets, Crew is now a pure-play Montney producer. Canada’s Crew Energy said October 28 it had completed its transition to a pure-play Montney producer and has now set its sights on boosting natural gas production by 22% by 2022. Late in the third...
naturalgasworld.com

Norway makes case for continued oil and gas production

The ban would also affect projects in Norway's frontier Barents Sea region, including those that supply Equinor's Hammerfest LNG plant. The new prime minister of Norway warned in an interview with the Financial Times (FT) on October 25 that ending oil and gas production would undermine the energy transition. Jonas...
The Independent

Shell falls short of Dutch court ruling as it sets new 2030 climate target

Oil giant Shell will halve its emissions by the end of the decade, meeting part of a ruling handed down in a Dutch court earlier this year.The company said its so-called Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions will be cut by 50% compared with where they were in 2016.Scope 1 and Scope 2 cover all the greenhouse gases produced at Shell’s oil and gas sites as well as off-site emissions from the energy it uses.The target strengthens the company’s climate ambitions, but excludes the vital Scope 3 emissions, which are 90% of Shell’s total.Scope 3 covers what is emitted when...
naturalgasworld.com

OMV sells Norwegian oil find as part of shift towards gas

Lundin wants to build up its operations in the Barents Sea. Austria's OMV has sold its 25% interest in the Wisting oil discovery in the Norwegian Barents Sea to Sweden's Lundin for $320mn, as part of a shift in its focus to natural gas, the companies announced on October 28.
naturalgasworld.com

Major energy exporters race to lead in global hydrogen trade

Global hydrogen demand could rise by six-fold to 530 Mt in 2050. The time is ripe for the world's major energy exporters to accelerate the energy transition, and mastering the hydrogen trade could make a difference, says Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk business (Nasdaq:VRSK). The global energy market was worth an...
naturalgasworld.com

Mexican LNG backers tout environmental benefits

Shorter routes to Asia already make the case for the project, a developer said. Developing export capacity for liquefied natural gas from Mexico offers environmental benefits because of shorter routes to Asia, project backers said October 25. Mexico Pacific Limited (MPL) is the lead developer of the North American LNG...
YourErie

Pa. senate disapproves joining Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The state senate voted to disapprove a regulation by the state Environmental Quality Board (EQB) to have Pennsylvania join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). The RGGI coalition runs a CO2 “cap and trade” program though the cost of the “emission allowances” traded within the program is, effectively, a tax on […]
