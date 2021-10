GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida baseball split its fall doubleheader with Georgia Southern on Saturday, as the Eagles claimed game one by a 3-1 score before the Gators rallied and came from behind to take game two, 7-6. Freshman Deric Fabian homered in both games of the doubleheader, ultimately finishing 2-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored. Wyatt Langford also enjoyed a strong day at the plate, as he paced the Gators with four total hits en route to a 4-for-5 day with one home run, one double, one RBI and one run scored.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO