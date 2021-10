It’s time to dance around, and Colombian singer-songwriter Karol G knows how to get listeners on their feet. This Monday, the versatile reggaeton and Latin trap singer will headline the San Jose Civic as part of the Bichota Tour, hitting 21 cities across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Karol G broke ground with her hit song “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj, before bringing in a world of fans with her acclaimed third album KG0516. This will be the first time the singer can perform the songs from her latest album, and it’s bound to be an incredibly exciting return to the stage—and the dancefloor.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO