LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Debra Gabbard has been honored by CASA of Lexington as the 2021 CASA Volunteer of the Year. Gabbard is a Lexmark employee who has been advocating for abused and neglected children since early 2018. She has advocated for 13 children across four cases during her more than three and half years as a Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer. She has also recruited numerous coworkers and friends to serve as CASA volunteers.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO