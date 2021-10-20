CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Beckinsale reveals the reason for her recent hospitalization

Lake Geneva Regional News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Beckinsale has opened up about her...

www.lakegenevanews.net

Primetimer

Kate Beckinsale Flexes Her Comedy Chops In New Paramount+ Series Guilty Party

Few actors have hopped genres as seamlessly as Kate Beckinsale, who's jumped from British costume dramas to Hollywood action flicks to indie dram-coms over the course of her thirty year acting career. Backinsale's latest role sees her flexing her comedy chops as she takes the lead in the new Paramount+ series Guilty Party. The show's ten-episode first season premieres today.
Kate Beckinsale
Fox News

Kate Beckinsale's IQ may have been a 'handicap' in her career: 'It's really not helpful'

Hollywood isn’t exactly known for producing intellectual heavyweights. And Kate Beckinsale, 48, believes her "very high IQ" may have "handicapped" her career in Tinseltown. The brainy British actress — who was educated at Oxford University and currently stars in "Guilty Party" on Paramount+ — made the bold claim during an interview with Howard Stern on Wednesday, revealing she has an IQ of 152.
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Kate Beckinsale, Taraji P. Henson, Travis Barker and More!

KATE BECKINSALE TALKS HOSPITAL TRIP: Kate Beckinsale opened up about getting rushed to the hospital last month for a back injury on Monday’s The Late Late Show With James Corden. “I was doing a very intense emotional drama and not running up walls or anything,” she said. “I was in my hotel room putting on a pair of leggings, and it felt like a sort of guitar string snapped and everything was horrible. I mean, worse than having a baby bad, bad. I couldn't walk, I couldn't lie down, I couldn't sit down. I couldn't do anything.” Actually getting to the hospital was a drama: “Eventually an ambulance came and they sort of rolled out a sheet and picked me up in it like a, sort of, sausage, and put me on a gurney.” Thankfully, she is on the mend.
Collider

Kate Beckinsale on Getting Her Toes Sucked in Paramount+'s 'Guilty Party' and What She Loves About Her Character

From creator Rebecca Addelman, the 10-episode Paramount+ half-hour dramedy Guilty Party follows Beth Burgess (Kate Beckinsale), a journalist whose discredited career leads her to a young mother, Toni Plimpton (Jules Latimer), who’s in prison with claims of innocence. Deciding to try to uncover the truth, Beth quickly finds herself in over her head, but still determined enough to put her life back on track that she keeps pursuing the story.
wfxb.com

Kate Beckinsale Recounts Injury from Putting on Leggings

Kate Beckinsale recounts her recent struggle while putting on leggings. She landed in the hospital after suffering an injury while trying to put them on in her hotel room. She described the incident on the Late Late show recently. She described how a sheet was laid out for her roll onto. She adds, no alcohol was involved. You would understand if you had any experience with leggings.
#Hospitalization#Las Vegas
Corydon Times-Republican

Kate Beckinsale: I have a very high IQ

Kate Beckinsale has a “very high” IQ, but doesn't think being smart has helped her much in life, as people always tell her she would be "happier" without her high intelligence.
TMZ.com

'13 Reasons Why' Star Ross Butler Rejects Kate Beckinsale's High IQ Theory

The same thing that's hurt Kate Beckinsale's career is helping Ross Butler's take off in Hollywood, and that thing is ... brain power!!! Lots of it. We got the "13 Reasons Why" and "Riverdale" star Thursday at LAX, and considering his collegiate history, he's the perfect person to address Kate's recent reveal about her high IQ.
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Channels Michelle Pfeiffer in a Glittering Catsuit & Towering Heels

Kate Beckinsale’s love for her pets knows no end. The actress shared a special Halloween-ready moment with her cat, Clive, last night on her Instagram feed. Explaining that it was Monday so she of course bought the kitten a mini motorcycle, the actress herself channeled Michelle Pfeiffer from “Grease 2” as they played the song “Cool Rider” from the film. Beckinsale herself echoed Pfeiffer’s outfit from the sequel in a glittering black semi-sheer catsuit and towering block-heeled sandals. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) No stranger to a bold style moment alongside her furry friends, the “Pearl...
toofab.com

Kate Beckinsale's Devastating Back Injury was Caused by... Leggings

The pain was "worse than having a baby." You can dress a wound... but you can also wound getting dressed. Kate Beckinsale has revealed exactly what caused her devastating back injury last month: putting her clothes on. Despite having performed numerous high-octane stunts for her previous movies, the 48-year-old actress...
Vanity Fair

Kate Beckinsale’s Big Old Brain Got Her Into a Little Trouble

Kate Beckinsale has done it. She’s really done it. She’s stepped in it by talking IQs on Howard Stern, insinuating that despite being born with something enviable—intelligence—it’s actually not that helpful. “Yeah, I’m Super Smart…But It’s Hurt My Acting Career,” TMZ sniffs. Page Six went with “Kate Beckinsale says her ‘very high IQ’ is a ‘handicap’ in Hollywood.”
People

Tiffany Haddish Reveals Her Recent 'Huge Splurge' — and How LeBron James Had a Hand in It!

Tiffany Haddish is sharing some of her biggest — and most unusual — purchases. The actress, 41, is set to host the new ATTN: and Chime series Hotline Cha-Ching, in which she shares advice and real-life stories with viewers about all things money and finance. Ahead of her new gig, Haddish joined the PEOPLE Every Day podcast hosted by Janine Rubenstein to chat about some of her biggest splurges over the years, sharing the surprising purchase she made just a few years ago.
TVLine

Guilty Party's Kate Beckinsale Previews Her Dark Comedy, Playing a Privileged Woman Who Has 'A Lot of Blind Spots'

On the surface, Guilty Party is a show about a troubled woman just trying to rebuild her shattered reputation. But as viewers will come to find, there is so much more going on. The dark comedy, which premieres this Thursday on Paramount+, follows Beth, a big-name journalist played by Kate Beckinsale who finds herself disgraced amid a major scandal. Her redemption arc serves as a jumping-off point and becomes an unlikely team-up filled with unexpected twists and turns. Season 1 tracks Beth’s attempts to rebuild her name by taking on the story of a woman incarcerated for murder, and she ends up...
