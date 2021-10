Kentucky is just two days away from traveling to Athens, Georgia, for a meeting between the last remaining unbeaten teams in the SEC this season. According to SEC Network sideline reporter Cole Cubelic, it's the first meeting in the SEC since the divisions split in 1992 that two 6-0 SEC East teams are playing each other. The Wildcats are 6-0 for the first time since 1950 and are 4-0 in the SEC for the first time since 1977.

ATHENS, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO