Presser Points: Coach Joe Judge previews Week 7

By Dan Salomone
giants.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants have turned the page to the Carolina Panthers, whom they will square off against this Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Big Blue is 1-5 heading into the matchup while Carolina has dropped its past three games after winning the first three of the season. Coach Joe...

chatsports.com

The Chris and Joe Show - Previewing the Los Angeles Rams

The New York Giants face the next in a tough stretch of games as they face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6. The Giants are reeling following a gut-wrenching loss to the Dallas Cowboys in which just about everything that could go wrong, did. They’re hoping to right the ship as they return home to the Meadowlands. That could be tough to do as they face one of the NFL’s best teams in the Rams.
NFL
Times Herald-Record

Joe Judge and the jury: NY Giants coach at crossroads in his tenure

EAST RUTHERFORD - There is very little Giants coach Joe Judge can say to the media that would make the fans feel good right now. The Giants are 1-5, and expectations were much higher. He's 7-15 in 22 games as head coach of the Giants, and the promise of better...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Rams#American Football#The New York Giants#The Carolina Panthers#Big Blue#Temple
Newsday

Joe Judge's finger-pointing starts with himself

Joe Judge believes he need not look far to cast blame on the Giants’ 1-5 record. He simply looks at himself. "I’m the head coach," Judge told reporters before Thursday’s practice. "It’s my responsibility, point blank. Every player on this field, every position group, the execution, it all comes down to me."
NFL
giants.com

Notebook: Giants keep focus on task at hand

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Three days after declaring the Giants' situation is "definitely going to get better," coach Joe Judge today placed the onus on himself to make it happen. "I'm the head coach, it's my responsibility, point blank," Judge said in a pre-practice talk with reporters. "Every player on...
NFL
giants.com

Fact or Fiction: X-factors & predictions for Sunday

The Giants.com crew is presented with four statements and must decide whether they are Fact or Fiction. Stopping the run is the biggest key to victory against the Panthers. John Schmeelk: Fiction - Although the Panthers will try to recommit to their running attack on Sunday, they lack a top offensive line and a proven running back. Even if they run the ball with some consistency it is unlikely to be very explosive. It is far more important to put pressure on Sam Darnold, which could lead to some mistakes and turnovers that can completely change the tenor of the game. If the Giants can keep Darnold under siege they will have a good chance to win the game.
NFL
giants.com

OL Will Hernandez takes pride in dependability

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Will Hernandez was uncharacteristically inactive during the second half of the 2020 season, but he has reclaimed his designation as the Giants' ironman. The fourth-year guard has participated in every one of the team's 406 offensive snaps through the season's first six games. He is the...
NFL
