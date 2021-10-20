Presser Points: Coach Joe Judge previews Week 7

Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham. Q: You said last week we'll see how the guys respond, so how'd you feel like they responded?. A: Again, our guys competed to the very end, no question. You wish the result was different. They're a good team. But still stuff to clean up, still stuff to clean up. Whether it's the run game, the pass game, all that stuff in all facets – coaching as well, in terms of on me. I'm never complaining about the effort. I thought there were flashes. There were flashes and we've got to build on that for this week. They were able to capitalize more than we were able to, and we had some good plays. There was some good football out there. There was some good football in certain spots. You've just got to get the consistency going and just try to build on that and hopefully it comes together this week. That's the plan. That's the plan.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO