Regulation of intestinal immunity and tissue repair by enteric glia

The release of Hsp70 chaperone from tumor cells is found to trigger the full-scale anti-cancer immune response. Such release and the proper immune reaction can be induced by the delivery of recombinant Hsp70 to a tumor and we sought to explore how the endogenous Hsp70 can be transported to extracellular space leading to the burst of anti-cancer activity. Hsp70 transport mechanisms were studied by analyzing its intracellular tracks with Rab proteins as well as by using specific inhibitors of membrane domains. To study Hsp70 forms released from cells we employed the assay consisting of two affinity chromatography methods. Hsp70 content in culture medium and extracellular vesicles (EVs) was measured with the aid of ELISA. The properties and composition of EVs were assessed using nanoparticle tracking analysis and immunoblotting. The activity of immune cells was studied using an assay of cytotoxic lymphocytes, and for in vivo studies we employed methods of affinity separation of lymphocyte fractions. Analyzing B16 melanoma cells treated with recombinant Hsp70 we found that the chaperone triggered extracellular transport of its endogenous analog in soluble and enclosed in EVs forms; both species efficiently penetrated adjacent cells and this secondary transport was corroborated with the strong increase of Natural Killer (NK) cell toxicity towards melanoma. When B16 and CT-26 colon cancer cells before their injection in animals were treated with Hsp70-enriched EVs, a powerful anti-cancer effect was observed as shown by a two-fold reduction in tumor growth rate and elevation of life span. We found that the immunomodulatory effect was due to the enhancement of the CD8-positive response and anti-tumor cytokine accumulation; supporting this there was no delay in CT-26 tumor growth when Hsp70-enriched EVs were grafted in nude mice. Importantly, pre-treatment of B16 cells with Hsp70-bearing EVs resulted in a decline of arginase-1-positive macrophages, showing no generation of tumor-associated macrophages. In conclusion, Hsp70-containing EVs generated by specifically treated cancer cells give a full-scale and effective pattern of anti-tumor immune responses.

