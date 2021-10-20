CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regulation of intestinal immunity and tissue repair by enteric glia

By FrÃ¤nze Progatzky
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTissue maintenance and repair depend on the integrated activity of multiple cell types1. Whereas the contributions of epithelial2,3, immune4,5 and stromal cells6,7 in intestinal tissue integrity are well understood, the role of intrinsic neuroglia networks remains largely unknown. Here we uncover important roles of enteric glial cells (EGCs) in intestinal homeostasis,...

Nature.com

Diurnal changes in the murine small intestine are disrupted by obesogenic Western Diet feeding and microbial dysbiosis

Intestinal functions demonstrate circadian rhythms thought to be entrained, in part, by an organisms' intrinsic feeding and fasting periods as well as by the intestinal microbiome. Circadian disruption as a result of ill-timed nutrient exposure and obesogenic feeding poses an increased risk to disease. As such, the aim of this study was to assess the relationships between dietary timing, composition, and the microbiome with regard to rhythmic small intestinal structure and mucosal immunity. Rodent chow (RC)-mice exhibited time-dependent increases in small intestinal weight, villus height, and crypt depth as well as an increased proportion of CD8Î±Î±+ cells and concomitant decrease in CD8Î±Î²+ cells at the onset of the feeding period (p"‰<"‰0.05"“0.001). Western diet (WD)-animals displayed disrupted time-dependent patterns in intestinal structure and lymphocyte populations (p"‰<"‰0.05"“0.01). Antibiotic-induced microbial depletion abrogated the time- and diet-dependent patterns in both RC- and WD-mice (p"‰<"‰0.05"“0.001). However, although germ-free-mice displayed altered rhythms, fecal microbial transfer from RC-miceÂ was generally unsuccessful in restoring structural and immune changes in these animals. This study shows that adaptive changes in the small intestine at the onset of the feeding and fasting periods are disrupted by WD-feeding, and that these changes are dependent, in part, on the intestinal microbiome.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mitochondrial complex II in intestinal epithelial cells regulates T cell-mediated immunopathology

Intestinal epithelial cell (IEC) damage by T cells contributes to graft-versus-host disease, inflammatory bowel disease and immune checkpoint blockade-mediated colitis. But little is known about the target cell-intrinsic features that affect disease severity. Here we identified disruption of oxidative phosphorylation and an increase in succinate levels in the IECs from several distinct in vivo models of T cell-mediated colitis. Metabolic flux studies, complemented by imaging and protein analyses, identified disruption of IEC-intrinsic succinate dehydrogenase A (SDHA), a component of mitochondrial complex II, in causing these metabolic alterations. The relevance of IEC-intrinsic SDHA in mediating disease severity was confirmed by complementary chemical and genetic experimental approaches and validated in human clinical samples. These data identify a critical role for the alteration of the IEC-specific mitochondrial complex II component SDHA in the regulation of the severity of T cell-mediated intestinal diseases.
CANCER
Nature.com

Baicalein ameliorates ulcerative colitis by improving intestinal epithelial barrier via AhR/IL-22 pathway in ILC3s

Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a chronic inflammatory disease of the gastrointestinal tract, which is closely related to gut barrier dysfunction. Emerging evidence shows that interleukin-22 (IL-22) derived from group 3 innate lymphoid cells (ILC3s) confers benefits on intestinal barrier, and IL-22 expression is controlled by aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR). Previous studies show that baicalein protects the colon from inflammatory damage. In this study we elucidated the molecular mechanisms underlying the protective effect of baicalein on intestinal barrier function in colitis mice. Mice were administered baicalein (10, 20, 40"‰mgÂ·kgâˆ’1Â·dâˆ’1, i.g.) for 10 days; the mice freely drank 3% dextran sulfate sodium (DSS) on D1"“D7 to induce colitis. We showed that baicalein administration simultaneously ameliorated gut inflammation, decreased intestinal permeability, restored tight junctions of colons possibly via promoting AhR/IL-22 pathway. Co-administration of AhR antagonist CH223191 (10"‰mg/kg, i.p.) partially blocked the therapeutic effects of baicalein in colitis mice, whereas AhR agonist FICZ (1"‰Î¼g, i.p.) ameliorated symptoms and gut barrier function in colitis mice. In a murine lymphocyte line MNK-3, baicalein (5"“20"‰Î¼M) dose-dependently increased the expression of AhR downstream target proteinÂ CYP1A1, and enhanced IL-22 production through facilitating AhR nuclear translocation, these effects were greatly diminished in shAhR-MNK3 cells, suggesting that baicaleinÂ induced IL-22 production in AhR-dependent manner. To further clarify that, we constructed an in vitro system consisting of MNK-3 and Caco-2 cells, in which MNK-3 cell supernatant treated with baicalein could decrease FITC-dextran permeability and promoted the expression of tight junction proteins ZO-1 and occluding in Caco-2 cells. In conclusion, this study demonstrates that baicalein ameliorates colitis by improving intestinal epithelial barrier via AhR/IL-22 pathway in ILC3s, thus providing a potential therapy for UC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Intestinal, liver and lipidÂ disorders in genetically obese rats are more efficiently reduced by dietary milk thistle seeds than their oil

We hypothesized that milk thistle seed or seed oil dietary supplementation reduces intestinal, liver and lipid disorders specific to genetic obesity, and the seeds can be more efficient in doing so. Lean and obese male Zucker rats were allocated to 4 groups: the lean (LC) and obese control (OC) groups fed a standard diet and the other 2 obese groups fed a diet supplemented with milk thistle seed oil (O"‰+"‰MTO) or milk thistle seeds (O"‰+"‰MTS). After 5Â weeks of feeding, the cecal SCFA pool was slightly and significantly lower in OC and O"‰+"‰MTO compared with LC and O"‰+"‰MTS. The liver fat content was greater in OC, O"‰+"‰MTO and O"‰+"‰MTS compared with LC; however, it was significantly lower in O"‰+"‰MTS than in OC and O"‰+"‰MTO. The plasma cholesterol was greater in OC compared with LC, O"‰+"‰MTO and O"‰+"‰MTS; however, it was significantly greater in O"‰+"‰MTO and O"‰+"‰MTS compared with LC. The plasma bilirubin was detected in OC and O"‰+"‰MTO, whereas it was not present in LC and O"‰+"‰MTS. Milk thistle seeds can improve fermentation events in the distal intestine and reduce other disorders specific to genetically obese rats, and the seed PUFAs are responsible for that to a lesser extent.
SCIENCE
#Stem Cells#Glia#Nk Cells#Natural Killer Cells#Intestinal Epithelium#Ifn#Egc#Mechanistically
Nature.com

Epithelial NELF guards intestinal barrier function to ameliorate colitis by maintaining junctional integrity

Well-orchestrated transcriptional programs in intestinal epithelial cells (IECs) are essential for maintenance of optimal mucosal barrier functions, whereas the contribution of elongation-related mechanisms to barrier function remains unknown. Here, a combination of genetic and genomic approaches defined a critical role of IEC-intrinsic negative elongation factor (NELF) complex in maintenance of epithelial homeostasis. By direct occupancy at endogenous gene loci, NELF sustained expression of a subset of genes related to junctional integrity. As a result, epithelial NELF deficiency results in subdued levels of these junction-related genes and excessive IEC necroptosis in vivo secondary to commensal microbial invasion. In a colitis model, NELF-deficient mice exhibited severely impaired barrier integrity characterized by increased intestinal permeability and significantly exacerbated intestinal inflammation with lethal consequences. Our findings reveal the protective function of the NELF complex against intestinal damage and inflammation and suggest that elongation represents a biologically important step in defining IEC transcriptome.
CANCER
Nature.com

Anti-spike antibody response to natural SARS-CoV-2 infection in the general population

Understanding the trajectory, duration, and determinants of antibody responses after SARS-CoV-2 infection can inform subsequent protection and risk of reinfection, however large-scale representative studies are limited. Here we estimated antibody response after SARS-CoV-2 infection in the general population using representative data from 7,256 United Kingdom COVID-19 infection survey participants who had positive swab SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests from 26-April-2020 to 14-June-2021. A latent class model classified 24% of participants as 'non-responders' not developing anti-spike antibodies, who were older, had higher SARS-CoV-2 cycle threshold values during infection (i.e. lower viral burden), and less frequently reported any symptoms. Among those who seroconverted, using Bayesian linear mixed models, the estimated anti-spike IgG peak level was 7.3-fold higher than the level previously associated with 50% protection against reinfection, with higher peak levels in older participants and those of non-white ethnicity. The estimated anti-spike IgG half-life was 184 days, being longer in females and those of white ethnicity. We estimated antibody levels associated with protection against reinfection likely last 1.5-2 years on average, with levels associated with protection from severe infection present for several years. These estimates could inform planning for vaccination booster strategies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Profiling intestinal microbiota of Metaplax longipes and Helice japonica and their co-occurrence relationships with habitat microbes

Intestinal microbiota plays key roles in maintaining the health and homeostasis of the host. However, information about whether the formation of intestinal microbiota of wild aquatic animals is associated with habitat microbes is not fully understood. Here, intestine samples were collected from two wild crab species and sediment samples were collected from the habitat environment. The total DNA of each sample was extracted, and the V3"“V4 regions of 16S rRNA were sequenced using the MiSeq platform. The purpose of this study was to investigate the composition and diversity of intestinal microbiota and habitat microbes, and bacterial community relationships between wild crab intestine and habitat sediment. In the present study, the composition and diversity of intestinal microbiota of the two crab species were different from the habitat microbes. In contrast, a similar composition and diversity of the intestinal microbiota were observed between two crab species. Moreover, the bacterial community relationships between crab intestine and habitat sediment were associated with intestinal regions. Further network analysis revealed that the network structure of the intestinal microbiota was not only associated with intestinal regions, but also with the crab species. Additionally, although the compositions of bacterial functions were similar between crab intestine and sediment, no significant correlation in bacterial functions was observed between crab intestine and sediment. The findings of the present study would contribute to understanding the relationship between intestinal microbiota of wild aquatic animal and habitat microbes, and providing new insights into the intestinal microbiota of wild aquatic animals.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clinical practices underlie COVID-19 patient respiratory microbiome composition and its interactions with the host

Understanding the pathology of COVID-19 is a global research priority. Early evidence suggests that the respiratory microbiome may be playing a role in disease progression, yet current studies report contradictory results. Here, we examine potential confounders in COVID-19 respiratory microbiome studies by analyzing the upper (n"‰="‰58) and lower (n"‰="‰35) respiratory tract microbiome in well-phenotyped COVID-19 patients and controls combining microbiome sequencing, viral load determination, and immunoprofiling. We find that time in the intensive care unit and type of oxygen support, as well as associated treatments such as antibiotic usage, explain the most variation within the upper respiratory tract microbiome, while SARS-CoV-2 viral load has a reduced impact. Specifically, mechanical ventilation is linked to altered community structure and significant shifts in oral taxa previously associated with COVID-19. Single-cell transcriptomics of the lower respiratory tract of COVID-19 patients identifies specific oral bacteria in physical association with proinflammatory immune cells, which show higher levels of inflammatory markers. Overall, our findings suggest confounders are driving contradictory results in current COVID-19 microbiome studies and careful attention needs to be paid to ICU stay and type of oxygen support, as bacteria favored in these conditions may contribute to the inflammatory phenotypes observed in severe COVID-19 patients.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Hsp70-containing extracellular vesicles are capable of activating of adaptive immunity in models of mouse melanoma and colon carcinoma

The release of Hsp70 chaperone from tumor cells is found to trigger the full-scale anti-cancer immune response. Such release and the proper immune reaction can be induced by the delivery of recombinant Hsp70 to a tumor and we sought to explore how the endogenous Hsp70 can be transported to extracellular space leading to the burst of anti-cancer activity. Hsp70 transport mechanisms were studied by analyzing its intracellular tracks with Rab proteins as well as by using specific inhibitors of membrane domains. To study Hsp70 forms released from cells we employed the assay consisting of two affinity chromatography methods. Hsp70 content in culture medium and extracellular vesicles (EVs) was measured with the aid of ELISA. The properties and composition of EVs were assessed using nanoparticle tracking analysis and immunoblotting. The activity of immune cells was studied using an assay of cytotoxic lymphocytes, and for in vivo studies we employed methods of affinity separation of lymphocyte fractions. Analyzing B16 melanoma cells treated with recombinant Hsp70 we found that the chaperone triggered extracellular transport of its endogenous analog in soluble and enclosed in EVs forms; both species efficiently penetrated adjacent cells and this secondary transport was corroborated with the strong increase of Natural Killer (NK) cell toxicity towards melanoma. When B16 and CT-26 colon cancer cells before their injection in animals were treated with Hsp70-enriched EVs, a powerful anti-cancer effect was observed as shown by a two-fold reduction in tumor growth rate and elevation of life span. We found that the immunomodulatory effect was due to the enhancement of the CD8-positive response and anti-tumor cytokine accumulation; supporting this there was no delay in CT-26 tumor growth when Hsp70-enriched EVs were grafted in nude mice. Importantly, pre-treatment of B16 cells with Hsp70-bearing EVs resulted in a decline of arginase-1-positive macrophages, showing no generation of tumor-associated macrophages. In conclusion, Hsp70-containing EVs generated by specifically treated cancer cells give a full-scale and effective pattern of anti-tumor immune responses.
CANCER
Nature.com

The use of biomarkers and HPV genotyping to improve diagnostic accuracy in women with a transformation zone type 3

Twenty percent of women referred to colposcopy have a type 3 transformation zone-where colposcopic assessment for high-grade dysplasia (CIN2+) is not possible. This study examines the effectiveness of HPV biomarkers and genotyping in combination with techniques that sample an endocervical TZ. Methods. A prospective diagnostic accuracy study. Women booked for...
CANCER
Nature.com

Multi-omic approach identifies a transcriptional network coupling innate immune response to proliferation in the blood of COVID-19 cancer patients

Clinical outcomes of COVID-19 patients are worsened by the presence of co-morbidities, especially cancer leading to elevated mortality rates. SARS-CoV-2 infection is known to alter immune system homeostasis. Whether cancer patients developing COVID-19 present alterations of immune functions which might contribute to worse outcomes have so far been poorly investigated. We conducted a multi-omic analysis of immunological parameters in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) of COVID-19 patients with and without cancer. Healthy donors and SARS-CoV-2-negative cancer patients were also included as controls. At the infection peak, cytokine multiplex analysis of blood samples, cytometry by time of flight (CyTOF) cell population analyses, and Nanostring gene expression using Pancancer array on PBMCs were performed. We found that eight pro-inflammatory factors (IL-6, IL-8, IL-13, IL-1ra, MIP-1a, IP-10) out of 27 analyzed serum cytokines were modulated in COVID-19 patients irrespective of cancer status. Diverse subpopulations of T lymphocytes such as CD8+T, CD4+T central memory, Mucosal-associated invariant T (MAIT), natural killer (NK), and Î³Î´ T cells were reduced, while B plasmablasts were expanded in COVID-19 cancer patients. Our findings illustrate a repertoire of aberrant alterations of gene expression in circulating immune cells of COVID-19 cancer patients. A 19-gene expression signature of PBMCs is able to discriminate COVID-19 patients with and without solid cancers. Gene set enrichment analysis highlights an increased gene expression linked to Interferon Î±, Î³, Î±/Î² response and signaling which paired with aberrant cell cycle regulation in cancer patients. Ten out of the 19 genes, validated in a real-world consecutive cohort, were specific of COVID-19 cancer patients independently from different cancer types and stages of the diseases, and useful to stratify patients in a COVID-19 disease severity-manner. We also unveil a transcriptional network involving gene regulators of both inflammation response and proliferation in PBMCs of COVID-19 cancer patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Engineering of Fe-pnictide heterointerfaces by electrostatic principles

Interface-related phenomena have great potential to control the superconducting state in Fe-based superconductors. We propose a comprehensive classification of Fe-pnictide heterointerfaces based on electrostatic principles that allow the prediction of the interface microstructure, in particular, distinguishing between clean heterointerfaces and the formation of interfacial layers. The concept was successfully tested on a novel LnOFeAs/BaFe2As2 (Ln"‰="‰La, Sm) Fe-pnictide heterostructure. With the addition of different cations/anions, it is possible to produce clean interfaces or interfacial layers. The impact of the microstructure on superconductivity in the Fe-pnictide heterostructures is discussed.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Non-conventional octameric structure of C-phycocyanin

C-phycocyanin (CPC), a blue pigment protein, is an indispensable component of giant phycobilisomes, which are light-harvesting antenna complexes in cyanobacteria that transfer energy efficiently to photosystems I and II. X-ray crystallographic and electron microscopy (EM) analyses have revealed the structure of CPC to be a closed toroidal hexamer by assembling two trimers. In this study, the structural characterization of non-conventional octameric CPC is reported for the first time. Analyses of the crystal and cryogenic EM structures of the native CPC from filamentous thermophilic cyanobacterium Thermoleptolyngbya sp. O"“77 unexpectedly illustrated the coexistence of conventional hexamer and novel octamer. In addition, an unusual dimeric state, observed via analytical ultracentrifugation, was postulated to be a key intermediate structure in the assemble of the previously unobserved octamer. These observations provide new insights into the assembly processes of CPCs and the mechanism of energy transfer in the light-harvesting complexes.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The serine proteases dipeptidyl-peptidase 4 and urokinase are key molecules in human and mouse scar formation

Despite recent advances in understanding skin scarring, mechanisms triggering hypertrophic scar formation are still poorly understood. In the present study, we investigate mature human hypertrophic scars and developing scars in mice at single cell resolution. Compared to normal skin, we find significant differences in gene expression in most cell types present in scar tissue. Fibroblasts show the most prominent alterations in gene expression, displaying a distinct fibrotic signature. By comparing genes upregulated in murine fibroblasts during scar development with genes highly expressed in mature human hypertrophic scars, we identify a group of serine proteases, tentatively involved in scar formation. Two of them, dipeptidyl-peptidase 4 (DPP4) and urokinase (PLAU), are further analyzed in functional assays, revealing a role in TGFÎ²1-mediated myofibroblast differentiation and over-production of components of the extracellular matrix in vitro. Topical treatment with inhibitors of DPP4 and PLAU during scar formation in vivo shows anti-fibrotic activity and improvement of scar quality, most prominently after application of the PLAU inhibitor BC-11. In this study, we delineate the genetic landscape of hypertrophic scars and present insights into mechanisms involved in hypertrophic scar formation. Our data suggest the use of serine protease inhibitors for the treatment of skin fibrosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Direct SARS-CoV-2 infection of the human inner ear may underlie COVID-19-associated audiovestibular dysfunction

COVID-19 is a pandemic respiratory and vascular disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus. There is a growing number of sensory deficits associated with COVID-19 and molecular mechanisms underlying these deficits are incompletely understood. Methods. We report a series of ten COVID-19 patients with audiovestibular symptoms such as hearing loss, vestibular dysfunction...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Microglia-specific overexpression of Î±-synuclein leads to severe dopaminergic neurodegeneration by phagocytic exhaustion and oxidative toxicity

Recent findings in human samples and animal models support the involvement of inflammation in the development of Parkinson's disease. Nevertheless, it is currently unknown whether microglial activation constitutes a primary event in neurodegeneration. We generated a new mouse model by lentiviral-mediated selective Î±-synuclein (Î±SYN) accumulation in microglial cells. Surprisingly, these mice developed progressive degeneration of dopaminergic (DA) neurons without endogenous Î±SYN aggregation. Transcriptomics and functional assessment revealed that Î±SYN-accumulating microglial cells developed a strong reactive state with phagocytic exhaustion and excessive production of oxidative and proinflammatory molecules. This inflammatory state created a molecular feed-forward vicious cycle between microglia and IFNÎ³-secreting immune cells infiltrating the brain parenchyma. Pharmacological inhibition of oxidative and nitrosative molecule production was sufficient to attenuate neurodegeneration. These results suggest that Î±SYN accumulation in microglia induces selective DA neuronal degeneration by promoting phagocytic exhaustion, an excessively toxic environment and the selective recruitment of peripheral immune cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The evaluation of novel oral vaccines based on self-amplifying RNA lipid nanparticles (saRNA LNPs), saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum LNPs, and saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 variants alpha and delta

The aim of this study was to present and evaluate novel oral vaccines, based on self-amplifying RNA lipid nanparticles (saRNA LNPs), saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum LNPs, and saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum, to neutralize severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-COV-2) variants alpha and delta. After invitro evaluation of the oral vaccines on HEK293T/17 cells, we found that saRNA LNPs, saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum LNPs, and saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum could express S-protein at both mRNA and protein levels. In the next step, BALB/c mice were orally vaccinated with saRNA LNPs, saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum LNPs, and saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum at weeks 1 and 3. Importantly, a high titer of IgG and IgA was observed by all of them, sharply in week 6 (P"‰<"‰0.05). In all study groups, their ratio of IgG2a/IgG1 was upper 1, indicating Th1-biased responses. Wild-type viral neutralization assay showed that the secreted antibodies in vaccinated mice and recovered COVID-19 patients could neutralize SARS-COV-2 variants alpha and delta. After oral administration of oral vaccines, biodistribution assay was done. It was found that all of them had the same biodistribution pattern. The highest concentration of S-protein was seen in the small intestine, followed by the large intestine and liver.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify Tox2 as a key regulator of TFH immune cells

Vaccines have been a mainstay in modern medicine since the late 18th Century, but there is evidence that societies have been using them for more than a thousand years. Throughout this time, all vaccines have operated by activating various immune cells against an infection. A new study in Science Advances led by ASHBi Professor Hideki Ueno reports how the transcription factor Tox2 controls the activation of one of these cells, TFH cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reciprocal regulation between ER stress and autophagy in renal tubular fibrosis and apoptosis

Both endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress and autophagy have been implicated in chronic kidney injury and renal fibrosis. However, the relationship and regulatory mechanisms between ER stress and autophagy under this condition remain largely unknown. In this study, we first established a mouse model of ER stress-induced chronic kidney injury by 2 weekly injections of a low dose of tunicamycin (TM), a classical ER stress inducer. This model showed the induction of ER stress, autophagy, fibrosis and apoptosis in kidney tissues. In vitro, TM also induced ER stress, autophagy, fibrosis and apoptosis in HK-2 human kidney proximal tubular cells and BUMPT-306 mouse kidney proximal tubular cells. In these cells, autophagy inhibitor suppressed TM-induced fibrotic changes and apoptosis, suggesting an involvement of autophagy in ER stress-associated chronic kidney injury. PERK inhibitor ameliorated autophagy, fibrotic protein expression and apoptosis in TM-treated cells, indicating a role of the PERK/eIF2Î± pathway in autophagy activation during ER stress. Similar results were shown in TGF-Î²1-treated HK-2 cells. Interestingly, in both TM- or TGF-Î²1-treated kidney proximal tubular cells, inhibition of autophagy exaggerated ER stress, suggesting that autophagy induced by ER stress provides a negative feedback mechanism to reduce the stress. Together, these results unveil a reciprocal regulation between ER stress and autophagy in chronic kidney injury and fibrosis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Cell spinpods are a simple inexpensive suspension culture device to deliver fluid shear stress to renal proximal tubular cells

Rotating forms of suspension culture allow cells to aggregate into spheroids, prevent the de-differentiating influence of 2D culture, and, perhaps most importantly of all, provide physiologically relevant, in vivo levels of shear stress. Rotating suspension culture technology has not been widely implemented, in large part because the vessels are prohibitively expensive, labor-intensive to use, and are difficult to scale for industrial applications. Our solution addresses each of these challenges in a new vessel called a cell spinpod. These small 3.5Â mL capacity vessels are constructed from injection-molded thermoplastic polymer components. They contain self-sealing axial silicone rubber ports, and fluoropolymer, breathable membranes. Here we report the two-fluid modeling of the flow and stresses in cell spinpods. Cell spinpods were used to demonstrate the effect of fluid shear stress on renal cell gene expression and cellular functions, particularly membrane and xenobiotic transporters, mitochondrial function, and myeloma light chain, cisplatin and doxorubicin, toxicity. During exposure to myeloma immunoglobulin light chains, rotation increased release of clinically validated nephrotoxicity cytokine markers in a toxin-specific pattern. Addition of cisplatin or doxorubicin nephrotoxins reversed the enhanced glucose and albumin uptake induced by fluid shear stress in rotating cell spinpod cultures. Cell spinpods are a simple, inexpensive, easily automated culture device that enhances cellular functions for in vitro studies of nephrotoxicity.
ELECTRONICS

