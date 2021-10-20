‘Crafting Memories’ workshops to create lasting holiday memories

It’s that time of year for me to share my annual Halloween memories. Halloween is only a few shorts days away and for the little chefs out there, the excitement is building. In looking back on my childhood on a certain Halloween night, the four Reardon children, John 8, Danny 7, Billy 6 and Patty 5 would be almost too excited to eat our dinner before we went trick or treating. My mother knew she had to prepare something we would all like and it was always her homemade pastina chicken broth soup that we could not resist. We would get our little bodies fueled up and were ready to take on the neighborhood.

