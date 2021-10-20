‘Crafting Memories’ workshops to create lasting holiday memories

The late Bill Searcy made a “tremendous difference in the lives of countless families at the YMCA and our community” and that is part of why YMCA staff recently revealed a framed photo of Searcy and the towel he used while working out to be hung in the Fitness Center, said YMCA Executive Director Richard Pipkin. “For almost 50 years the Searcys have supported the YMCA promoting family programs in our community and the surrounding area,” Pipkin said noting that Bill Searcy served as the Enterprise YMCA Board President from 1981-1982 and served on a number of committees at the YMCA. Pipkin recently invited the Searcy family to see the framed memento. From left, in the back row, are Pipkin, Bill Searcy’s wife Eddie; son Will Searcy; grandson Ledge Searcy; and daughter-in-law Kate Searcy. Grandsons Smith Searcy and Hatten Searcy are in front. (Courtesy photo)
