HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Some of the oil-slicked wildlife from the Huntington Beach oil spill that were saved and cleaned have been released back into the wild. "We've worked so hard and to see oiled little guys and see them all clean and back to normal and back to their environment, it's absolutely what it's all about," said Debbie McGuire of the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach, which has served as a triage point for the injured birds.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO