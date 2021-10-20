CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
God of War Officially Announced for PC, Coming January 2022

By Kevin Dunsmore on October 20, 2021
Cover picture for the articleSanta Monica Studios and PlayStation Studios today announced that the acclaimed God of War is coming to PC early next year. The 2018 title was a huge hit when it launched on PS4 three years ago. To date, the game has sold...

IndieWire

Nintendo 64: Here’s Where You Can Buy the Nostalgic Console

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. After 25 years in the game, Nintendo 64 hasn’t lost its luster among gamers who crave the nostalgia of one of Nintendo’s most recognizable consoles. Despite going out of production in 2002 (to make room for the Nintendo Game Cube, another popular old-school console), these collectible consoles are still available online. Named for its 64-bit processing unit, the Nintendo 64 debuted in Japan in July...
heypoorplayer.com

Sony’s PC Push Continues With God Of War

Sony have slowly but surely been dipping their toes into the PC space in recent years. Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone are already available and the two most recent Uncharted games are on the way in a collection early next year. They won’t be alone. They’ll be joined in the early part of next year by a PC release of 2018’s God of War, set to release January 14th, 2022.
mp1st.com

God of War PC Release Date Revealed, Now Available for Pre-Order

After months of speculation and rumors, it’s now confirmed that God of War (2018) is headed to PC! Sony Santa Monica’s critically acclaimed God of War PC release date has been revealed and is now available for pre-order via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The news just dropped today as its sequel Ragnarok got its product page, which is a coincidence worth noting.
pushsquare.com

PS4 Exclusive God of War Releasing on PC in January

God of War is coming to PC. Kratos and Atreus' inaugural Norse adventure will release on PC on 14th January, 2022, Sony has confirmed. Developed in-house at Santa Monica Studio, this version of the game is now up for pre-order on digital PC marketplaces such as Steam. The PC version...
lordsofgaming.net

God Of War Makes Its Way To PC Next Year

God of War was possibly one of the most beloved games on the PlayStation 4 platform. The game represented and a new vision for the franchise from developers Sony Santa Monica. We saw the young and angry Kratos become an old man with his eager son in tow. It was truly a spectacular experience and now, more people will be able to play this Norse epic early next year.
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: God of War (2018) is coming to PC

We’re thrilled to announce that God of War (2018) will be coming to PC on January 14, 2022! All of us at Santa Monica Studio have been humbled by the immense amount of support and passions fans of the God of War series have shown in the latest chapter of Kratos’ story since its release. As of August 2021, 19.5MM copies for God of War on PlayStation 4 have been sold through and we can’t wait to share that experience with a whole new group of players on PC.
ClutchPoints

God of War PC will finally be on Steam and the Epic Games Store

Santa Monica Studios’ God of War (2018) will no longer be a Sony exclusive. God of War PC will debut on Steam and Epic Games Store early next year. Santa Monica Studios posted on the PlayStation Blog announcing that PlayStation 4’s best-selling game God of War is headed to PC. Although this has been rumored and speculated on for a long time now, the announcement still feels like it came out of the left field. There hasn’t been a lot of indicators that an announcement will be made specifically this week. Huge announcements like this are usually reserved for conventions like E3, or at the very least, during Sony’s State of Play.
cogconnected.com

Sony’s God of War Is Finally Coming to PC After 3 Years

2018’s God of War reboot introduced the franchise to a new generation of gamers. The emphasis on a cinematic and heartfelt experience differentiated the game from previous entries. Renowned for exploration and RPG elements as well, PlayStation owners were treated to a one-of-a-kind experience. Three years later, this experience exclusive to the PlayStation will be exclusive no longer.
Trusted Reviews

God of War is coming to PC with DLSS support

PlayStation has announced that the 2018 hit, God of War, is set for release on PC on 14 January 2022. The upcoming PC version will feature a lot of new graphics settings, with a heightened performance ceiling allowing for higher resolution shadows and improved screen space reflections. Unsurprisingly, the PC...
laptopmag.com

God of War is coming to PC: What we know so far

Shortly after a Steam database listing revealed that God of War might be coming to PC, a Steam listing has officially revealed that God of War launching on PC next year. The Steam listing states that God of War will launch on January 14, 2022. Here's what we know so far about the PC version.
gamepressure.com

God of War on PC is 4K, Ultrawide, DLSS and No FPS Cap

The PC version of God of War promises to be impressive. We will be able to play in 4K and no fps cap, and the game will support DLSS and ultrawide monitors. Shadows and reflections will also be improved. The most important event of yesterday in the games industry turned...
hypebeast.com

'God of War' Finally Announces Release Date for PC

Three years after the game’s original release on PlayStation, Santa Monica Studio has finally announced the release date for God of War‘s PC edition: January 2022. Coming to both Steam and the Epic Games Store, the new version will offer better visuals overall with 4K resolution support and unlocked framerates as well as both NVIDIA’s DLSS and Reflex technologies. The game will now run on 21:9 ultrawide screens with full compatibility with PlayStation’s DualShock 4 and new DualSense controllers on top of your typical mouse-and-keyboard setup, the latter of which will also receive custom mapping options. As expected, Santa Monica Studio has also included bonus content for the release, which includes an Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin, a Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin, a Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin, a Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin and the Death’s Vow Armor Set for both Kratos and Atreus.
