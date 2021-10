Coronation Street's Kelly Neelan hasn't had the happiest of times since arriving on the cobbles in search of her missing father, Rick. Not only has Kelly still not discovered the truth about what really happened to her dad but she is now serving a life sentence in prison after being wrongfully convicted of Seb Franklin's murder, while real killer Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) walks free.

