Philadelphia’s largest Halloween pet costume contest is back – and cuter than ever! Northern Liberties Business Improvement District partners with Street Tails Animal Rescue on the 7th Annual Hound-O-Ween Fall Festival and Doggie Costume Contest. The event is back in person and moves to the intersection of Laurel and N. 2nd Street, on Sunday, October 31st, from 12:00pm to 4:00pm. This year, to ensure proper health and safety protocols, 40 of the region’s most festively decked out pets are invited to strut across the stage. Contestants will compete for prizes in four categories for prizes, plus all pets will compete for the grand prize of $500, sponsored by Wilson’s Estate Jewelry.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO