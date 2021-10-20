CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Lady Tigers take two losses

By Micky Jones
saratogasun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Encampment Lady Tigers hosted two volleyball games last week as the Rock River Lady Longhorns visited on Thursday and the Cokeville Lady Panthers came to Tiger Nation on Saturday. In both matches, the Lady Tigers were dealt losses on their home court but not without putting up a...

www.saratogasun.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox8live.com

A tumultuous week for the Tigers ends with a loss at Ole Miss

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tumultuous week for the Tigers that started this past Sunday with the announcement Coach Orgeron wouldn’t be back next season, and it ended with LSU suffering a demoralizing defeat at the hands of the Ole Miss Rebels. It was the first time Coach O lost to Ole Miss as the head coach of LSU.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ecbpublishing.com

Tigers suffer loss to Pirates

The Jefferson Somerset Tigers traveled to Sneads, Fla. Friday, Oct. 15, with hopes of bringing home a win, but they suffered a shutout defeat of 28-0 against the Pirates. The defeat does not represent how hard the Tiger team tried for a win. Tyren Dasher #3 held on tight to the ball and ran with it every opportunity he received, but never could get that touchdown run he was attempting to make. Anthony Ivey #1 made a very impressive interception, but the Pirates quickly took the ball back and made a touchdown in a retaliation play.
FOOTBALL
Covington News

PREP SOFTBALL: Lady Tigers compete until the very end of first round

LEESBURG, Ga. - When the Alcovy Lady Tigers traveled on Tuesday to face Lee County in the first round of the state playoffs, the odds were stacked against them to advance. But the Lady Tigers didn’t play like it. Despite losing the two games 5-2 and 10-1, respectively, Alcovy displayed...
LEESBURG, GA
thesalemnewsonline.com

SOFTBALL: Lady Tigers beaten in district semis

The season came to an end for fifth-seeded Salem Thursday, as the Lady Tigers were beaten by top-seeded Logan-Rogersville 12-2 in the semifinals of the Class 3 District 4 Tournament at Aurora. In first-round games Oct. 12, Salem topped fourth-seeded host Aurora 4-2, while Rogersville beat eighth-seeded Reeds Spring 7-1;...
SALEM, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Home Games#Rattlers#Tiger Nation#Encampment#The Lady Tigers
krtnradio.com

Lady Tigers Mark the Win Column in Four

The 1-7 Lady Tigers hosted the 0-6 Lady Dons from West Las Vegas Tuesday evening October 26, in Tiger Gym for the final regular season match of the second 2021 volleyball season. The C-team started the afternoon off with a winning note as well besting the Lady Dons in two....
RATON, NM
saratogasun.com

Panthers lose to Tigers in last game

The Saratoga Panthers hosted the Niobrara County Tigers Friday but, unfortunately, the Tigers were a little too strong for Saratoga. The Tigers are 6-2 overall while the Panthers are 3-5 overall. The Panthers didn't go down without a fight. "It was a great 1st half," Head Coach Logan Wright said....
SARATOGA, WY
southernminn.com

Giants season comes to a close with section loss to Tigers

With its season on the line, the Le Sueur-Henderson volleyball team made the trip up US-169 to take on the second-seeded Belle Plaine Tigers in the opening round of the Section 2AA tournament. Unfortunately for the Giants, the Tigers came out with a furious attack that helped set the tone in a 3-0 (25-4, 25-13, 25-13) victory, eliminating LS-H.
BELLE PLAINE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Princeton Daily Clarion

Lady Tigers cross country secures trip to IHSAA State Finals

The Princeton Community Lady Tigers cross country is state finals bound. After putting together a sixth-place performance as a team at the Brown County Semi-State in Nashville, Indiana, Saturday, the Lady Tigers punched their tickets to the State Finals. Heidi Meade paced the Lady Tigers with a ninth-place finish out...
PRINCETON, IN
The Thomasville Times

THS Lady Tigers fall in region

The Thomasville High School Lady Tigers varsity volleyball team lost to Mobile Christian Oct. 20 at the South regional tournament in Montgomery: 12-25, 15- 25, 25-22 and 9-25. The season ends for the Lady Tigers with a 29-9 record. Mardie Carpenter had 6 kills and 1 dig. Ryleigh McConnell had...
THOMASVILLE, AL
TheInterMountain.com

Lady Tigers drop heartbreaker in sectional finals

ELKINS –The Class AA-A, Region 1, Section 2 title game between Herbert Hoover and Elkins featured plenty of drama and shifts in momentum. Unfortunately for the Lady Tigers, it was the Lady Huskies who capitalized on their scoring chance in double overtime in claiming a 3-2 win in Thursday night at EHS Field.
ELKINS, WV
bransontrilakesnews.com

Lady Cats avenge earlier loss to Central Baptist

After a long stretch without a home game, the College of the Ozarks Volleyball team was excited to be back in the friendly confines of Keeter Gymnasium. Looking to avenge an earlier loss to the Central Baptist Mustangs, the Lady Cats knew they had their work cut out for them from the opening serve. The two teams traded points in the early going with Central Baptist holding a slim advantage. Kills by Brooklyn Crawford and Abi Menzies tied the score at six and three straight Mustang errors gave the Lady Cats a 9-6 lead. CBC continued to challenge, and the Lady Cats were unable to build a substantial lead. A Ryley Thixton kill kept the lead at three when two straight service points by Kiley Counts forced a Mustang timeout. Coming out of the huddle trailing 14-9, the Mustangs quickly broke the serve and looked to build momentum. Another Thixton kill produced side out for the Lady Cats but CBC answered. A Menzies kill gave the Lady Cats an 18-12 lead and CBC needed to string some points together. They managed two straight points, but the Lady Cats answered with two Menzies kills to put together a run. A Morgan Austin ace made the score 22-14 before CBC could break the serve. CBC scored three of the next four points, but an Abi Menzies kill followed by a kill by Bailey Chamberlain gave the Lady Cats the Set 1 win, 25-17.
SPORTS
Washington Missourian

Lady Jays take district crown

On top of a record-breaking season the Washington softball Lady Jays are now district champions. Washington (29-5) knocked out the top seed in Class 4 District 2, Rockwood Summit (28-3), Saturday in Chesterfield, 8-4. The Lady Jays lead, 8-1, going into the final inning. After a three-run home run, pitcher...
WASHINGTON, MO
Liberal First

Lady Redskins take 2nd in WAC

The Lady Redskins let one match slip away early at the Western Athletic Conference tournament, but they rallied to sweep the rest of the field and finished second. After defeating Hays twice in the regular season, the Lady Redskins suffered an upset in a 26-24, 25-20 loss in the first match of the day for Liberal.
LIBERAL, KS
Sedalia Democrat

Beleaguered Lady Tigers swept by Eldon

It’s just two days away from districts, but Smith-Cotton volleyball is still trying to piece together the puzzle. The Lady Tigers fell at home Tuesday in their final game of the regular …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
ELDON, MO
clemsontigers.com

Duke Takes Down Tigers in Three

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Volleyball team dropped a 3-0 match to the Duke Blue Devils (12-6, 3-4 ACC) 25-20, 25-17, 25-20 on Friday night in Jervey Gym. Sophomore outside hitter Camryn Hannah paced the Tigers with seven kills while picking up six digs and a service ace while Mckenna Slavik recorded her fourth double-double of the season with 21 assists and 10 digs. Freshman libero Devan Taylor tied the match high with 12 digs on the night.
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy