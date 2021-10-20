CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

USC 22' Commit Mykel Williams Flips To Georgia

By Claudette Montana Pattison
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 7 days ago

Five-star defensive lineman Mykel Williams (Hardaway; Columbus, Ga.) has flipped his commitment from USC to Georgia. The Peach state native announced the news on social media nearly one month after USC fired head coach Clay Helton.

Williams verbally committed to USC on June 15 after visiting Southern California with his family, but Georgia continued to pursue. Williams has made two visits to Athens in the past three weeks, which likely helped seal the deal.

The Georgia Bulldogs are on a roll this season, dominating the SEC conference, holding an undefeated 7-0 record overall, and securing the No. 1 overall spot in the AP Top 25 for the second week in a row.

It's understandable why Williams would flip his commitment given the uncertainty with Southern California right now. USC has yet to name their next head coach and has visibly struggled this season, holding a 3-3 overall record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hx0qC_0cXDVokW00

Williams is the No. 29 overall prospect and No. 5 defensive lineman in the nation per 247Sports Composite. He's also the No. 3 overall player in the Peach State.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Comments / 0

Related
AllTrojans

Injury Update: USC Quarterback Jaxson Dart, Arizona Week

USC freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart has been recovering from surgery after tearing his meniscus against Washington State. While the road to recovery has been slow, Dart took several steps forward last week. On Thursday, the Utah native got full medical clearance to practice, after partially participating for weeks. He made...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllTrojans

10 Things To Know: USC vs. Arizona

No. 1 - GAME HISTORY. USC leads the all-time-series 35-8 against Arizona. The Trojans have won the past eight matchups, and lost only twice to the Wildcats since 2001. The Trojans hold an overall record of 3-4 after a road loss to Notre Dame. The Wildcats are 0-7 under new head coach Jedd Fisch.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Football
Columbus, GA
College Sports
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Columbus, GA
Sports
AllTrojans

USC Gains and Loses Commitments on Monday

The USC Trojans lost and gained high school commitments on Monday, following a 31-16 loss to Notre Dame. Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian running back Johnny Thompson Jr. is the first player in the 2023 cycle to commit to USC and the second player to commit since Clay Helton was fired. He announced his verbal commitment on Monday.
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
AllTrojans

USC Falls Behind UCLA in SI's Week 9 Power Rankings

Below are Sports Illustrated's Pac-12 Week 8 power rankings, voted on by six publishers within the FanNation/Sports Illustrated network. 1. Oregon; 2. Oregon State; 3. Utah; 4. Arizona State; 5. UCLA; 6. Washington State; 7. Stanford; 8. Washington; 9. USC; 10. Cal; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona. Comment: If an Oregon/Oregon...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllTrojans

Ex-Trojan Reacts To Mike Tomlin Squashing USC Rumors

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media on Tuesday, and shut down rumors connecting him to the USC job opening. When asked his opinion on the speculation, Tomlin provided a very direct answer. "I don't have time for that speculation. That's a joke to me. I've of one...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllTrojans

USC Falls to Notre Dame in South Bend

It was an electric atmosphere outside Notre Dame stadium in South Bend, Indiana for one of the biggest rivalries in all of college football. The USC Trojans hit the road to take on the Fighting Irish on Oct. 23, but fell short of a win. USC struggled to move the ball yet again, which ultimately contributed to their fourth loss of the 2021 season.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Seal
AllTrojans

WATCH: USC and Notre Dame Tailgaters Talk Historic Rivalry

Reporter Claudette Montana Pattison caught up with several USC and Notre Dame tailgaters outside of Notre Dame Stadium to get their take on the historic rivalry. No. 13 ranked Notre Dame takes on unranked USC at home. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time-series 49-36-5, and hold current possession of the Jeweled Shillelagh. This intersectional rivalry is among the best in college football, and certainly one that is loved by the fans.
SOUTH BEND, IN
AllTrojans

USC Alumni React To First Half of Notre Dame Rivalry

The USC Trojans traveled to South Bend, Indiana to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish under the bright lights. Despite making some solid plays on defense, the Trojans' offense struggled to fight their way into the end zone, only coming up with three points total in the first half. Notre Dame holds the lead 17-3 heading into the third quarter.
SOUTH BEND, IN
AllTrojans

How To Watch: USC vs. Notre Dame

No. 13 ranked Notre Dame takes on USC for one of the best intersectional college football rivalries of all time. The Trojans have dropped their last four games in South Bend, but will look to make a statement and win year-long possession of the jeweled Shillelagh on Saturday. How To...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllTrojans

Mike Tomlin to USC? Twitter Reacts

Former USC quarterback Carson Palmer appeared on the Dan Patrick Show on Monday, to discuss potential candidates for the head coaching vacancy in Southern California. Palmer was asked about frontrunners for the position, and threw out one big name in the NFL, that surprised many. “You’ve got Penn State, you’ve got Iowa State, you’ve got Cincinnati,” Palmer said. “You’ve got a wild card like [Pittsburgh Steelers head coach] Mike Tomlin.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#American Football#Sec#Ap#Social Media
AllTrojans

USC vs. Notre Dame Rivalry History

Rivalry fuels college football. The USC vs. Notre Dame rivalry is the longest intersectional rivalry in the country. The 92nd matchup is set to take place on October 23 at 7:30 pm. ET. This one dates back to 1926 when very few schools in the midwest wanted to play Notre...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllTrojans

Best Candidates For USC Head Coaching Job

No. 1 - James Franklin, Penn State. Franklin has led No. 7 Penn State to a current 5-1 record this season. The teams only loss this year came against Iowa by three points. Franklin is also a master recruiter, which is one trait the Trojans are looking for. Penn State...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllTrojans

Todd Orlando Evaluates Korey Foreman Halfway Though USC's 2021 Season

USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando spoke to the media after Wednesday practice on his expectations for freshman defensive lineman Korey Foreman. Foreman was the No. 1 recruit in the 2021 class, and one of the most coveted prospects across the county. High expectations were placed on him upon entering USC, but making a name for himself has taken some time.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllTrojans

Donte Williams Refrains From Naming Starting QB Ahead of Notre Dame

On Thursday, USC interim head coach Donte Williams spoke to reporters and provided some final updates before heading to Notre Dame. Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart has been slowly getting back into the rotation after suffering a torn meniscus at Washington State. Dart has made progress over the last two weeks since his surgery, increasing his practice participation from light throwing to competing in 1v1 periods and taking team reps. While quarterback Kedon Slovis has been taking reps with the 1's this week, who will get the start in South Bend still remains unclear.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Facebook
AllTrojans

Notre Dame Preparing For Two USC Quarterbacks

The USC Trojans travel to South Bend for their seventh game of the 2021 season, taking on long-time rival Notre Dame. While most things are set in stone for the Trojans, uncertainty at the quarterback position persists. Interim head coach Donte Williams refused to explicitly name a starter on Thursday, when asked if veteran QB Kedon Slovis would lead the Men of Troy on Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllTrojans

Report Reveals If LSU is a 'Better Job' Than USC

On Sunday, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward announced that the school would part ways with head coach Ed Orgeron after the 2021 season. The Tigers now join the USC Trojans in the coaching carousel, and arguably present two of the most desirable job vacancies among Power 5 conferences. While USC can offer beautiful weather, beaches and ultimate tradition, being the head coach at LSU also comes with some perks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllTrojans

USC vs. Notre Dame: 10 Things To Know

No. 1 - GAME HISTORY. The USC Trojans have lost their past four games in South Bend against the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame leads the all-time-series 49-36-5, and in South Bend, USC is 13-27-1. No. 2 - RECORDS. USC is 3-3 after losing to Utah at home in week 6....
SOUTH BEND, IN
AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
661
Followers
666
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy