Echo Generation Review – Small Town Pixelated Heroes

Party With Aliens and Get the Rogue Ship Coordinates in Echo Generation. If you’ve ever wanted to party hard with some extraterrestrial beings, this is the guide for you. Echo Generation has no shortage of odd situations, with this one not only being one-of-a-kind, but essential to the main campaign. First of all, you’ll need to have summoned the Alien Spaceship, which you can find a guide for here. Inside the spaceship, you’ll need to get to the VIP area, except that area’s a bit radioactive. You’ll need to have obtained a gumball from the video store Downtown. While you’re at the video store, you’ll need to buy the cardboard cut-out that’s there as well. Luckily, if you try to buy it, the guy will tell you he was just going to get rid of it anyway, so you can have it for free.

