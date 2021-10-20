Editor’s note: Kismet

From the minute I pull out my tattered and stained Thanksgiving recipes to well after the New Year’s bottle pop, it’s officially party season at our house. My family revels in the traditions (read: the food). There’s the big lunch outing we have when my sister and her crew arrive in Nashville on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving (it usually involves hot chicken), then the croissants and sticky buns my kids and I indulge in on Christmas morning, and, of course, the black-eyed peas and collards that simmer away on New Year’s Day. Oh, and my birthday falls in early January, so we push the whole dry January thing by a month because the party just keeps on rolling. It is, to say the least, my absolute favorite three months of the year.
