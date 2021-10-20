CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editor’s note: Kismet

Cover picture for the articleIt was long after the workday on Friday night. For some reason, I was still at my computer finishing up just one more thing before I started my weekend. When my cell phone rang with a number I didn’t recognize, I only answered because something made me feel like I...

EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: Dave and trouble and me

I don’t know much about how Dave died last week, other than it was described to me via text as a “massive coronary.” Scully said he lingered for about a day in the hospital before they started talking about organ donations. I know he was 51, the same age as me. And I know that things had not been going his way of late — professionally, interpersonally and in terms of his own physical well-being. That’s what I hear, anyway. I’ll get the full story from Bice later this week, another voice from long ago.
HTSI editor’s letter: how to spend it wisely

Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. There are no doubt many, many points of difference between HTSI readers as to what constitutes a wise investment. But there are few who would argue against the value of buying books. I grew up in a family where the only point on which there was a consensus regarding the household budget was that any one of us should be able to buy, or borrow, as many books as they could read. Weekends would often involve outings to different independent booksellers where we would load up on titles; the browsing, the choosing and the opportunity to hunker down between the book aisles became a kind of ritual.
A Note From the Editor: Invest in Yourself

The 34th issue of Beautiful Bizarre Magazine, with Julie Filipenko’s beautiful and delightfully bizarre painting, “Lingering Daydream” on the cover, is on sale now! I get such playful positive vibes from this cover, I hope you do too!. It is my firm hope that the visual arts will emerge even...
‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Shocking Production Secret Leaks, Truth Exposed

A pretty big My 600-Lb. Life production secret leaked today. Turns out, there is a portion of the hit TLC series the production team fakes and stages to views. An individual claiming to know someone who went through the process of filming spilled the My 600-Lb. Life production secret in the comments of a recent trailer for Season 10 that the network uploaded on Instagram.
Editor’s Pick: Halloween ‘Spooktacular’ & Trunk or Treat

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Season’s Greetings from the Editor

From the minute I pull out my tattered and stained Thanksgiving recipes to well after the New Year’s bottle pop, it’s officially party season at our house. My family revels in the traditions (read: the food). There’s the big lunch outing we have when my sister and her crew arrive in Nashville on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving (it usually involves hot chicken), then the croissants and sticky buns my kids and I indulge in on Christmas morning, and, of course, the black-eyed peas and collards that simmer away on New Year’s Day. Oh, and my birthday falls in early January, so we push the whole dry January thing by a month because the party just keeps on rolling. It is, to say the least, my absolute favorite three months of the year.
Costume Selection Matters

For many visible and invisible identities, Halloween summons more than ghouls and goblins. While most think of Halloween as a time to dress in costume and celebrate all things spooky, it also can become a breeding ground for racist, sexist, culturally insensitive and biased behaviors. Halloween can be an opportunity...
Let’s Say Cheese selfie museum welcomes the MSU community

Selfie museums are a hot commodity that are popping all over Michigan. Meridian Mall is home to Let’s Say Cheese, a selfie museum that opened up in April 2021 by co-founders Scott Moore and Deon Chisolm. The entrepreneurs also own Ballzy Balls which is a entertainment spot in Meridian Mall...
Editor’s note: Heart

I had a feeling Gail Selk was going to be a force of a woman. I’d never met the former owner and publisher of Madison Magazine before sharing lunch with her recently at Cafe Hollander. I knew only a bit about her — she owned the magazine with her then-husband, the late Jim Selk, from 1978 to 1996, which is when they sold the magazine to Morgan Murphy Media. I also knew from a phone call weeks earlier that she was the one who started Best of Madison, which celebrates 40 years of incredible popularity and success this year. But I was excited to learn more about the woman who played a big part in this magazine’s history.
Editor’s pick

Fall is one of my favorite times of the year for food and drinks, and one reason is cider. While cider is great year-round, fall is when you can curl up next to a bonfire with a glass of cider and a group of friends. In Grand Rapids, there are...
Editors’ Note

It’s a weird time at Dartmouth: Fall foliage is post-peak, the usual sunny blue sky has been masked by grey clouds and we’re at the lull before the second round of midterms. At night, the humid air creates a murky haze over the lampposts that light the Green, replicating an eerie horror-movie scene. This weekend is also Halloween, which perhaps contributes to the unsettling nature of this week.
