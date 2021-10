Ransomware attacks are on the rise. How worried should we be?. A weekend ransomware attack that shut down dozens of television stations owned by the national media conglomerate Sinclair Broadcasting Corporation is just the latest in an ongoing surge of cyber- and ransomware attacks this year. FBI Director Chris Wray said cyberattacks are increasing “almost exponentially,” with many targeting critical U.S. infrastructure such as when ransomware shut down the Colonial Pipeline in May. The increased activity prompted the recent creation of the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative, which includes Google and the FBI as well as other private and public agencies focused on fighting cybercrime.

