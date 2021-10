Attacks on Web applications continue to grow, with the majority of malicious activity focused on Web application programming interfaces, or Web APIs, researchers report. The findings, released Oct. 27 by Internet security firm Akamai, call out the growing attack surface posed by Web APIs. Researchers don't actually differentiate between attacks on Web applications and attacks specifically using Web APIs but maintain that the growing attacks on Web applications are mainly coming through the APIs exposed by application servers. The top three Web attack vectors — SQL injection, local file inclusion, and cross-site scripting — account for nearly 95% of all Web attacks and often are carried out through APIs, according to Akamai's report.

