Deepfake Audio Scores $35M in Corporate Heist

Back when entrepreneur Natalie J. Egan was a self-described “bro,” when sports metaphors rolled off her tongue and she tossed Frisbees over employees’ desks, she walked into a board meeting of the tech company she founded, and brought along a scorecard—not for her, but for the board members. “‘I’m gonna create a scorecard for all the people on the board, tallying all of the things you do quarter by quarter to help me in the company, [like] who you’re introducing me to,’” Nate Lentz, managing partner at Osage Venture Partners—one of those board members and an investor in the company—recalls Egan saying. “Which…we hadn’t really seen before.” “Am I remembering this correctly? Was there a promise of a trophy to the winner?” adds David Drahms of Osage, a board observer. Lentz bursts into laughter. “I think there was.”

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO