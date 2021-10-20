CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Deepfake Audio Scores $35M in Corporate Heist

By Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Dark Reading
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of fraudsters made off with $35 million after using forged email messages and deepfake audio to convince an employee of a United Arab Emirates company that a director requested the money as part of an acquisition of another organization, according to a US federal court request filed last...

Related
pymnts

Deepfakes Challenge Existing Identity Verification Tech

Hollywood-style image manipulation that used to require a huge investment and a team of talented people with above-average expertise can now be attained by anyone with a smartphone. Developments like these, which have gained attention following a spate of high-profile deepfake videos being posted on social media, are emerging as a favorite new way for bad actors to commit fraud and identify theft.
PUBLIC SAFETY
singularityhub.com

AI-Savvy Criminals Clone Executive’s Voice in $35 Million Deepfake Bank Heist

Thanks to the advance of deepfake technology, it’s becoming easier to clone peoples’ voices. Some uses of the tech, like creating voice-overs to fill in gaps in Roadrunner, the documentary about Anthony Bourdain released this past summer, are harmless (though even the ethics of this move were hotly debated when the film came out). In other cases, though, deepfaked voices are being used for ends that are very clearly nefarious—like stealing millions of dollars.
PUBLIC SAFETY
biometricupdate.com

$35M stolen in voice clone as deepfake tech availability increases

A previously unreported incident in which $35 million was stolen in 2020 when fraudsters used voice cloning technology to trick a banker in the UAE into transferring the money into their own account has been revealed by Forbes. The criminals used voice altering technology to pretend to be a company director who needed the money transferring for an acquisition. Tools and techniques for carrying out such attacks are being shared on the dark web, suggesting an increasing threat, says a biometrics firm.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Interesting Engineering

Microsoft Warns That a Massive Cyberattack From Russia Will Hit the US

Even after U.S. President Joe Biden is imposing sanctions on financial institutions from Russia, state-sponsored cyberattacks continue to harass U.S. cloud infrastructure, Microsoft reported in a recent blog post. While the software company has not yet revealed the details of these attacks, it has reported over 22,000 attacks between July 1 and October 19 this year, providing a measure of activity targeting cloud infrastructure in the U.S.
TECHNOLOGY
theridgewoodblog.net

creating a corporation

Registering a Florida business allows you to gain access to one of the state’s most developed and attractive markets. Entrepreneurs interested in registering a business in the United States frequently choose to do so in Florida since the state provides favorable business circumstances, particularly for non-residents. The most important components of forming a corporation in the United States (Florida) and the most popular company structure variants are provided below.
ECONOMY
The Press

Juke Audio

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juke Audio, an innovator in the home audio space, today announced the company's first national distribution deal with Crutchfield Corporation. This partnership will accelerate the adoption of Juke's modernized multi-room audio technology in the United States through Crutchfield's extensive retail operations.
BUSINESS
Elle

Corporate Transition

Back when entrepreneur Natalie J. Egan was a self-described “bro,” when sports metaphors rolled off her tongue and she tossed Frisbees over employees’ desks, she walked into a board meeting of the tech company she founded, and brought along a scorecard—not for her, but for the board members. “‘I’m gonna create a scorecard for all the people on the board, tallying all of the things you do quarter by quarter to help me in the company, [like] who you’re introducing me to,’” Nate Lentz, managing partner at Osage Venture Partners—one of those board members and an investor in the company—recalls Egan saying. “Which…we hadn’t really seen before.” “Am I remembering this correctly? Was there a promise of a trophy to the winner?” adds David Drahms of Osage, a board observer. Lentz bursts into laughter. “I think there was.”
BUSINESS
