Windows 11 beta users can start testing Android apps

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 7 days ago

You finally have a chance to try Android apps in Windows 11 — provided you're willing to live on the bleeding edge for a while. Microsoft has released an Insider Preview beta that enables the Amazon Appstore and support...

www.engadget.com

Related
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
techgig.com

Google bans 150 dangerous apps; see full list, uninstall now

Google has banned another 150 dangerous apps from its Google Play Store . These 150 malicious SMS scam apps on Play Store were part of a campaign called UltimaSMS wherein malicious actors sign victims up for expensive premium SMS services that earns them money while ultimately leaving victims facing big losses.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Android 12: Everything there is to know about Google’s new mobile OS

Android 12 is finally here. The world’s most-used operating system was finally shown off at Google I/O in May, and gets a major refresh. Google has finally released Android 12 to Pixel phones, meaning that if you have a Pixel 3 or later, you can get the latest-generation operating system. Excited for Android 12? You should be. The new operating system brings a series of major updates to Android. Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s latest mobile operating system. The best new features in Android 12 Android 12 brings a series of great new features and refinements to the operating system....
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Here’s how much iPhone 13 Pro costs Apple to manufacture

Apple unveiled its iPhone 13 series last month. The smartphone series, though looks the same, features better cameras, display, and battery life than the iPhone 12 series. iFixit’s teardown revealed the story behind the iPhone 13’s smaller notch and now, a report has come out that shows how much individual parts of the iPhone 13 series cost.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Apps#Windows#Lords Mobile#Lego Duplo World
pocketnow.com

Windows 11 leaked screenshots showcase how Android apps will work

Ever since Microsoft announced that Windows 11 will support Android apps, we’ve been anxiously waiting to get our hands on the new feature and try it out. Sadly, Microsoft announced that the feature wouldn’t come to Windows 11 on release day, and we’d have to wait longer until we could take it for a spin. After months of waiting, we now have two new screenshots of the feature in action, showcasing multi-instance support.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Windows 11 may offer Android app multi-instance support

Windows and Android are totally two different platforms. When it comes to the mobile game, Microsoft isn’t as big compared to Android but you know the two are essential to one another. Windows 11 is the latest. Many people can’t wait to try it and able to run Android apps. A few months ago, we learned Microsoft has teamed up with Amazon to turn the idea into reality. We noted Windows 11 will let you sideload Android app APKs. Someday, Windows 11 OS will run on Xiaomi and OnePlus phones.
COMPUTERS
osxdaily.com

How to Take a Screenshot on iPhone

Taking a screenshot on iPhone is pretty easy, but it is slightly different depending on the model of iPhone you have. If you have a newer model iPhone that uses Face ID or without a Home Button, the screenshot method is one way, whereas if you have an older iPhone without Face ID but with a Home Button, it’s another way. Fortunately both are simple to learn and master.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Google teases a new Android 12 Beta Program starting in December

In case you missed it, Android 12 landed today, though the news was overshadowed by the Pixel 6's launch event. As part of the change, Google published a short post to the /r/Android_Beta subreddit detailing what Pixel owners who opted-in on the early Beta Program can expect as they transition to Android 12's now-stable release. And nestled among the humdrum details was a surprise: Android 12's testing isn't over, Google's going to release a new beta this December.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Microsoft brings Android apps to Windows 11 with a tonne of caveats

Microsoft has introduced Android apps for Windows 11, a feature that it teased when it announced its latest OS. Arriving out of nowhere, Android apps are not tied to a specific Windows 11 build. Unfortunately, there are a few caveats beyond participating in the Windows Insider Preview Programme. As Microsoft outlines in a blog post, Android app support is only available on the Beta Channel. According to the company, Android apps will be available to preview in the Dev Channel 'down the road'.
SOFTWARE
onmsft.com

Beta Channel Insiders (only) can now test Android apps on Windows 11

Today is the day: Microsoft has just announced the first public preview of Android apps on Windows 11, which is now available for Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel in the US. Dev Channel Insiders are currently not invited to the public preview, though the Windows Insider team said today that they'll get access to Android apps at some point in the future.
SOFTWARE
Tom's Hardware

Insiders Finally Gain Access To Android Apps On Windows 11

Android Apps have finally arrived in Windows 11 with Windows Insiders gaining access to the new Android Subsystem for Windows in the latest Beta Channel build. If you download the new beta, Android Apps will be available if you install the Amazon Appstore in the Microsoft Store or any Android app within the store.
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

Google’s data wipe warning to Android 12 Beta users hints at another beta in December

Android 12 for Google Pixels has just been released, alongside the much-anticipated Google Pixel 6 series of smartphones. Android 12 brings a ton of new features, and the Pixel 6 series itself has a lot of improvements over previous devices in the series, too. These are the most exciting Pixel devices in a long time, and part of that is the software. We also know from our exclusive hands-on with Android 12.1 that the company is already working on an update (likely geared towards foldables), even though it hasn’t been officially unveiled. Now it seems that Google may have accidentally hinted at it, as a post on the Android Beta subreddit tells users to unenroll from the Android 12 beta program before December 1st.
CELL PHONES
droid-life.com

Google Plans Future Android 12 Beta Releases and You Can Test Them

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Android 12 might have gone stable today, with rollout to supported Pixel phones already happening, but this is not the end of the Android 12 Beta program. Google has quietly announced that there will be future pre-release updates for you to test if you are interested.
CELL PHONES
theapplepost.com

Apple releases iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 — Here’s everything that’s new

Apple has released iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 with SharePlay, support for ProRes video capture and Auto Macro settings for the iPhone 13 Pro, support for verifiable vaccination cards in Apple Wallet, and more. Today’s update sees Apple release SharePlay, the new FaceTime feature that allows users to listen to...
CELL PHONES
windowscentral.com

Microsoft helps developers get Android apps onto Windows 11

A new Microsoft document provides guidance for developers that want to use the Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11. Microsoft could soon begin testing Android app support on Windows 11 with Windows Insiders. The guide explains how to set up a developer environment and how to submit apps to...
SOFTWARE
Engadget

WhatsApp's iOS-to-Android history transfer tool rolls out to Pixel devices

After devices at the start of September, WhatsApp’s is now rolling out to the wider Android ecosystem. Starting today, you can move your entire message history, including any voice memos, photos and videos, from an iPhone to an Android device. However, unlike with Samsung phones, where the feature is available...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple macOS Monterey: Everything you need to know

Apple’s macOS received a major overhaul last year with macOS Big Sur, which brought the Mac experience closer to iOS than ever. That doesn’t mean, however, that Apple is done improving on the Mac’s operating system — and the company announced the new macOS Monterey at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference. MacOS Monterey, also known as macOS 12, brings a series of new improvements to the Mac as a whole, including better integration with the iPad, and features that are also coming to the iPhone. After months of public beta, the operating system is now available to the public. It doesn’t come...
COMPUTERS
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft releases the first preview of Android apps on Windows

Microsoft today announced the first preview of Android apps experience on Windows for Insiders. This experience is available to Beta Channel users in the US on eligible devices running Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm platforms. Users can discover and install Android apps from Microsoft Store. You can easily run these Android...
SOFTWARE

