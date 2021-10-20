Windows 11 beta users can start testing Android apps

Android 12 for Google Pixels has just been released, alongside the much-anticipated Google Pixel 6 series of smartphones. Android 12 brings a ton of new features, and the Pixel 6 series itself has a lot of improvements over previous devices in the series, too. These are the most exciting Pixel devices in a long time, and part of that is the software. We also know from our exclusive hands-on with Android 12.1 that the company is already working on an update (likely geared towards foldables), even though it hasn’t been officially unveiled. Now it seems that Google may have accidentally hinted at it, as a post on the Android Beta subreddit tells users to unenroll from the Android 12 beta program before December 1st.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO