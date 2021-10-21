CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Paris Hilton recalls being ‘strangled, slapped and watched in the shower’ as she lobbies for youth home reform

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHWn4_0cXDMVg800

Paris Hilton has called for Congressional lawmakers and US President Joe Biden to adopt a “bill of rights” for children in care homes, in the wake of her own experiences at a centre in Utah .

Hilton, who was in Washington DC for the announcement on Wednesday, appeared alongside Democratic Representative Ro Khanna .

Reps Rosa DeLauro and Adam Schiff , as well as Senator Jeff Merkley were also in attendance, as were survivors of child abuse and child welfare campaigners.

‘I was strangled, slapped across the face, watched in the shower by male staff, called vulgar names, forced to take medication without a proper diagnosis, not given a proper education, thrown into solitary confinement in a room covered in scratch marks and smeared in blood, and so much more.”

“For 20 years I couldn’t sleep at night as memories of physical violence, feeling of loneliness, the loss of peers rushed through my mind when I shut my eyes. This was not just insomnia; it was trauma,” Hilton, 40, said.

Recalling the day she was taken to the Provo Canyon School in Utah, a psychiatric youth residential home for teenagers, the TV personality said two men asked her “if I wanted to go the easy way or the hard way.”

“Thinking I was being kidnapped I screamed for my parents and as I was being physically dragged out of my house I saw them crying in the hallway,” she said. “They didn’t come to my rescue that night”.

‘This was my introduction to the troubled teen industry. My parents were promised that tough love would fix me and that sending me across the country was the only way.”

In a direct appeal to both sides of the political divide and President Joe Biden, she said introducing a “bill of rights” for children would stop future abuse at care facilities.

“Ensuring children are safe from institutional abuse isn’t a Republican or Democratic issue. It’s a basic human rights issue that requires immediate attention.”

She added: “If I had these rights and could have exercised them I would have been saved from over 20 years of trauma and severe PTSD”.

Her remarks follow a testimony to the Utah legislature earlier this year about her ordeal at Provo Canyon and other facilities, and her support of a reform bill in Utah for care homes for children.

Mr Khanna said he was unaware about the abuses suffered by children in care facilities until speaking with the TV personality.

“This is not a messaging bill. This is a bill we need to pass,” the Democrat said. “We need to pass it in the House and the Senate in a bipartisan way to have basic rights for America’s kids who get sent to these facilities so that they are treated with dignity and respect – and we will pass this.”

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Paris Hilton calls on Biden and Congress to take action against the 'troubled teen industry'

During a news conference Wednesday on Capitol Hill, Paris Hilton called on President Biden and Congress to take action against the “troubled teen industry.”. The 40-year-old entrepreneur and socialite has become an advocate for children who are abused in congregate care facilities after sharing her own traumatic experience as a teen at a psychiatric youth treatment center in Utah in the 2020 documentary “This Is Paris.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Paris Hilton urges Biden, lawmakers to adopt bill of rights for youth in congregate care facilities

Paris Hilton held a press conference on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., urging lawmakers to establish a bill of rights for children placed in congregate care facilities. The 40-year-old hotel heiress and reality TV personality, donned in a black pantsuit, was joined at Capitol Hill by Rep. Ro Khanna, Senator Jeff Merkley, Rep. DeLauro, Rep. Adam Schiff, other institutional abuse survivors and child welfare advocates to continue her vital message to Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

Paris Hilton pushes for US youth care abuse reform

Paris Hilton spoke about her alleged abuse as a teenager on Wednesday as part of a push to change laws governing youth care facilities. Hilton first opened up about her experiences in a documentary about her life released last year. She has spent months campaigning for safeguarding and reform at...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
ksl.com

Paris Hilton pushed Utah to reform 'troubled teen' centers. Now she's getting Congress to take up her cause

Hotel heiress and reality television star Paris Hilton lends her support for legislation to establish a bill of rights for children placed in congregate care facilities at the Capitol on Wednesday. Hilton says she was traumatized as a teenager when she was sent by her family to abusive care facilities. (J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press) — Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes.
UTAH STATE
thecut.com

Paris Hilton Wants Congress to Crack Down on Abusive Reform Schools

Paris Hilton took a moment out of her wedding month to meet with members of Congress on Wednesday, pushing for legislation to protect children living in congregate-care facilities. Specifically, Hilton wants lawmakers to crack down on what she described in a recent op-ed for the Washington Post as the “troubled teen industry” — institutions like the Utah reform school where she says she suffered physical and emotional abuse as a teenager. Facilities like these, Hilton said, have “been able to mislead parents, school districts, child-welfare agencies, and juvenile-justice systems for decades. The reason is a systemwide lack of transparency and accountability.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Merkley
Person
Rosa Delauro
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Ro Khanna
nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Utah Legislature#Solitary Confinement#Congressional#Democratic#The Provo Canyon School#Republican
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Struggling To Hide 'Bloated Body' After Pregnancy? Duchess Tried Hard Using These As Cover [Report]

Meghan Markle is suspected of hiding her post-pregnancy body by using unflattering, baggy clothes to soften her silhouette. After getting spotted by paparazzi in New York City, a report talked about how the Duchess of Sussex is trying so hard to cover up and hide her figure using strategically picked outfits. However, some of the publications have claimed that Meghan has epically failed to hide anything from the public.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Missing Colorado mom, 39, found living on New York City streets

A Colorado mom reported missing two months ago was recently found “safe” in Manhattan. But the story does not yet have a happy ending. Loved ones say Alyssa Olivier’s story is a family’s worst nightmare: she’s suffered an apparent mental break and is homeless — and possibly violent — on the streets of New York City.
COLORADO STATE
truecrimedaily

Pics of caged Missouri woman found before cabin burns down; Body found in desert search for NJ woman - TCDPOD

This week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: Missouri woman Cassidy Rainwater is still missing after disappearing in July (1:53). Two men are held on suspicion of kidnapping in the case after incriminating evidence is found on a phone. Hours before the men appear in court, the cabin where they lived burns to the ground. And a New Jersey woman on a cross-country adventure to California, following her dream to become a chef, vanishes in June (25:25). Now local authorities announce a gruesome discovery, but is it related to Lauren Cho's disappearance? Attorney Gerald A. Griggs joins host Ana Garcia.
MISSOURI STATE
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Black Enterprise

Asian Man Angrily Tells Black College Student To ‘Go Back To Your Country’

A post on a social media platform has gone viral that shows an Asian man reprimanding a young Black student in his room in a college dorm. In the video clip, the man is seen yelling in the face of the student, and in the midst of the shouting he angrily says, “Okay, you don’t speak English, then you should go back to your country! I don’t know where you’re from!”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

307K+
Followers
125K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy