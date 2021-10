The boardroom is, in many cases, the room that features the highest density of state-of-the-art meeting equipment in the company. Generally used by higher management, key customers and VIP visitors, all technology that facilitates presenting and decision-making is available there – including a large screen that has the capacity to show PowerPoint presentations, videos and/or numbers, all simultaneously, without any hiccups. And of course, next to the functional element, there is also the wow-factor you want to bring into the office space. After all, impressing the special audience is another goal of your boardroom.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO