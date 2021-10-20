CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Eastern Michigan University hosts 2021 Digital Marketing Workshop featuring keynote speaker Brent Bowles, vice president of Digital Marketing, Wells Fargo

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s Digital Marketing Workshop, titled “Digital Renaissance,” will offer expert insight into the fields of marketing, entrepreneurship, digital infrastructure, PR, and more. YPSILANTI – The Eastern Michigan University Center for Digital Engagement will wrap-up a week of on-line digital marketing workshop panels with a special luncheon featuring Brent...

