Eastern Michigan University hosts 2021 Digital Marketing Workshop featuring keynote speaker Brent Bowles, vice president of Digital Marketing, Wells Fargo

WASHINGTON — For President Joe Biden, there was no time left to waste in creating a sense of momentum for his domestic agenda. Biden raced this week to stitch together a $1.75 trillion revision of his "Build Back Better" plan, personally pressured House Democrats to vote for his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and addressed the nation on the merits of both measures just hours before he departed for a trip overseas.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 17 HOURS AGO