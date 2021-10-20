CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Why Netflix workers are protesting

KRON4
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreensburg offers incentives for remote workers to transplant themselves to the ‘Tree City’. Pflugerville QB plays through the pain of losing his parents. Cardinals player's first encounter with a black bear. 'Legendary Dad Bod': Tampa Bay man...

www.kron4.com

Advertising Age

Netflix protesters, Chappelle supporters clash as employees walk out

Netflix Inc. employees staged a walkout at the company’s Los Gatos, California, headquarters Wednesday to protest a controversial Dave Chappelle comedy special that featured jokes at the expense of trans people. A separate rally took place in Los Angeles to support the worker-planned event. By mid-morning a crowd of protesters...
LOS GATOS, CA
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Netflix has fired a worker who was organzing a walkout to protest its airing of Dave Chappelle's transphobic comments

Netflix Inc. has reportedly fired one of the organizers of an upcoming employee walkout, a move that could further enrage workers already upset about its decision to air transphobic remarks by comedian Dave Chappelle. The company dismissed the employee, who reportedly asked not to be named for fear of harassment,...
CELEBRITIES
KRON4 News

Netflix walkout: Why employees are unhappy

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — Employees at Netflix plan to stage a walkout on Wednesday morning at both the headquarters in Los Gatos and in Hollywood as well. The people walking out and rallying are demanding Netflix better support its transgender and non-binary employees. This comes after Netflix fired a transgender employee who actually helped […]
LOS GATOS, CA
Indy100

Transgender group issues list of demands to Netflix as dozens protest outside HQ

Netflix trans employees, public figures and allies staged a walkout on Wednesday outside Netflix’s 13-story Sunset Boulevard offices in Los Angeles. The protest was prompted following the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle’s, The Closer, which has been criticised as being transphobic. During his sixth comedy special, Chapelle said, “gender is a fact.” He also added that everyone had to be born from a woman to “be on earth.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
wpsdlocal6.com

Why some Netflix employees are demonstrating today

(CNN) — Hundreds of Netflix employees and supporters are expected to take part in a demonstration on Wednesday. The employees are protesting the streaming giant's handling of controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle's recent comedy special, "The Closer." Chappelle's comments about transgender people in the special have been widely criticized as transphobic...
ADVOCACY
Shore News Network

Protesters denounce Netflix over Chappelle transgender comments

LOS ANGELES(Reuters) -About 100 people protested near Netflix Inc’s headquarters on Wednesday against the streaming pioneer’s decision to release comedian Dave Chappelle’s new special, which they say ridicules transgender people. Netflix staff members, transgender rights advocates and public officials gathered on a sidewalk outside a Netflix office blocks away from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Netflix staff protest against 'transphobic' Dave Chappelle show

About 100 people have protested outside Netflix's headquarters over the airing of a comedy special by Dave Chappelle, which they say was transphobic. Netflix staff and transgender activists staged the walkout outside the streaming giant's Los Angeles offices. Demonstrators called on Netflix to fund more trans and non-binary talent, and...
CELEBRITIES
Screendaily

French distributors protest Netflix public screening event

Plans by Netflix France for a series of one-off screenings of the platform’s most prestigious original features of the year at a handful of independent theatres have been greeted with uproar from French distributors. Key distributor bodies the Syndicate of Independent Distributors (SDI) and DIRE (Distributeurs Indépendants Réunis Européens) put...
TV & VIDEOS
