Tom Lounsbury: An autumn sojourn on Mackinac Island

Upstate New York's Adirondack Park is one of the top places in the country to experience vibrant fall foliage. The park itself covers approximately 6 million acres, with autumn colors emerging usually from mid September to mid October. The display is something incredible to behold with your own eyes, as the landscape transforms into one of Mother Nature's fine works of art. Whether you're interested in hiking one of the High Peaks, taking it easy on a nature trail, cycling, or venturing out on a road trip to capture it all with your camera, there's something for every type of leaf-peeper. From Lake George to the Keene Valley and over to the uncrowded shores of the western lakes, the Adirondacks do some serious shining during the fall months.
