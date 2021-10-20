Tom Lounsbury: An autumn sojourn on Mackinac Island

The tourist season is officially over as one company has pulled all their boats for the winter. Find out how locals make the essential trip to the mainland. December 21 is officially the first day of winter, but it begins even before the gales of November blow across the Straits of Mackinac. Shepler's Mackinac Island Ferry has just pulled The Welcome, the oldest vessel in the fleet, from the water and she will rest in dry dock until spring. The remainder of the Shepler boats will follow as the Grand Hotel closes at the end of October as the island begins to hibernate for the winter.

