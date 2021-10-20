CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters Cover Bee Gees, Open PNW’s Newest Arena

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tktss_0cXDEWHB00

On Tuesday (October 19), Dave Grohl and his band of Foo Fighters christened Seattle’s newest venue, the revamped and renamed Climate Pledge Arena. Opening for the Foo’s was the Grammy-nominated Northwest band Death Cab For Cutie.

To the thousands on hand, Grohl played hits from the group and covered the disco track, “You Should Be Dancing,” by the Bee Gees—Grohl called his “cover band” the “Dee Gees.” Watch a fan-shot video for that here.

Additionally, the band played hits like “My Hero” and “Times Like These.” Watch the videos for these performances below.

Climate Pledge tweeted about the show, saying, “Not to brag, but @foofighters just played A New Way Home in our new home”

The arena also tweeted about Death Cab, saying, “‘This band is called Death Cab for Cutie. We’re from Capitol Hill. And we’re the first band to ever play this place.’ – @dcfc“

Grohl, who has been in the press often as of late, is both on tour with the Foo Fighters and amidst a media tour for his new memoir, The Storyteller.

He also recently invited an 11-year-old drummer on stage; gifted his drum throne to a Seattle musician who stopped an active gunman; told a story about Paul McCartney giving his daughter Harper a piano lesson; read a children’s story by Ringo Starr, and played drums to Nirvana songs.

Who wouldn’t want to be Dave Grohl?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
American Songwriter

Review: ‘Time Clocks’ Pushes Joe Bonamassa’s Blues Rock Boundaries

I got miles under my wheels/Notches in my walkin’ cane/Still winking at hard times /Smiling at the pouring rain sings Joe Bonamassa at the outset of his first pandemic studio release. It speaks to an indefatigable work ethic that, at least for 2020 and 2021, remains even if his tireless touring schedule, like everyone else’s, came to a screeching halt.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Minus the Bear Keeps Connections Alive with New Live Album, ‘Farewell’

For some strange reason, it’s difficult for most people to appreciate the best things in life at the moment. It’s somehow easier for us to reminisce about them well after the fact, like, Oh, wasn’t it grand 10 years ago when we were traveling Europe together? Yet, it’s likely that a decade ago, that same speaker might have been worried about their sweaty clothes, a dwindling bank account, or the difficult job waiting back in the U.S. after the excursion abroad.
SEATTLE, WA
American Songwriter

Behind The Song: “Crash Into Me” by Dave Matthews Band

When Tim Reynolds first heard his friend and musical collaborator Dave Matthews play the song, “Crash Into Me,” there were no lyrics. Yet, like with many hit songs, once you even have the feeling, the vibe, the mood, it’s clear there’s something there that will last. For Reynolds, even the rough demo had that magic je ne sais quoi.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
American Songwriter

Off The Record Live: Shannon Lauren Callihan Talks Soulful New EP, Writing For Diana Ross, Working for the Preds, and More

Shannon Lauren Callihan is the type of musician who rightfully deserves the title “virtuoso.”. With her first single hitting DSPs back in 2019, she’s built up an impressive following online thanks to her equally impressive intuition, and dynamic range, as a musician. Whether she’s playing jazz, shredding solos, composing expressive acoustic pieces, or collaborating with her talented peers, everything she does has a level of finesse and soul, demonstrating how skilled she is as a writer and performer.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

One Song, Three Ways: “Because the Night” by Patti Smith and Bruce Springsteen

Lovesick in a long-distance relationship with then former MC5 guitarist Fred “Sonic” Smith, Patti Smith was living in New York City while he was 600 miles away in Detroit, and the only way the couple kept their connection was by nightly phone calls, on a payphone. Often waiting hours just to capture each another’s voices on the other line, the distance was frustrating for the couple, something Smith recalled of the pair’s then separated romance:
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Review: My Morning Jacket Returns in a Big Way on Self-Titled Album

Two years ago, the future of My Morning Jacket was in doubt. “We didn’t know if we’d make another record again,” admits frontman, singer/songwriter Jim James in the press notes for this self-titled release. After all, the band had not been in the studio together since the 2015 sessions that yielded two volumes of The Waterfall, they hadn’t headlined a tour in four years, both James and longtime guitarist Carl Broemel had released and toured behind solo albums and James as primary songwriter was burned out.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Dave Grohl
American Songwriter

Marc E. Bassy’s Latest Album, ‘Little Men,’ Pushes Sonic & Personal Boundaries

Marc E. Bassy (né Marc Griffin), the R&B leaning singer/songwriter from San Francisco, kicked off his latest album with a little “Trouble.”. Looking to record another album after PMD (Deluxe) in 2019, Bassy got in the studio with a handful (or two) of ideas. After about a week, “Trouble” emerged as the first song for the album he titled Little Men. This first track was defined by analog synthesizers and old-school drum grooves. “‘Trouble’ was the North Star of the project overall,” Bassy tells American Songwriter.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Rolling Stones Hit Minneapolis, Mick Sings Prince

On Sunday (October 24), famed British rock band The Rolling Stones continued their tour with a stop in Minneapolis, Minnesota—otherwise known as Prince’s hometown. To mark the occasion, Stones’ frontman Mick Jagger quoted a few of the Purple One’s lyrics in two of the Stones’ songs. “Miss You” included some of Prince’s “Controversy” and “Midnight Rambler” had some of Prince’s “Purple Rain.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
American Songwriter

Habibi Leans Into Friendship, Releases Hip-Shaking Two-Song EP

Rahill Jamalifard, lead singer and co-founder of the New York-based band Habibi, finds it difficult to call herself a musician. While she most certainly is one, of course, the feeling is understandable. At first, Jamalifard was brought into music by others. Initially by her parents (and father, especially) and then...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pnw#Foofighters#Dcfc
American Songwriter

Sammy Hagar’s Top 10 Songs

So far as legendary rock’n’rollers go, The Red Rocker is one of the guys who’s seen it all. From Sammy Hagar’s early days with Montrose to his rise as a solo artist to his late-’80s peak as the lead singer of Van Halen, he’s watched the arc of rock history from a first-hand perspective. Through each era, he’s held true to his reputation of being an unmatchable source of badass rock vocals, with impressive cords that are equal parts exact and expressive.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Jake One is All About the Music

Seattle-based producer, Jake One (born Jake Dutton, aka “Snare Jordan“), is humble, the kind of guy to throw a hoodie on, stuff his hands in his pockets, and walk to the corner store for a bag of chips like any other fellow on the city boulevard. Yet, some of his closest friends and collaborators are Grammy Award-winners, platinum-selling musicians, and world-famous names. But Jake One doesn’t sweat all that. Flash isn’t his mission, it doesn’t stick to his attention. He cares about the next project and finding new, devastating inspiration.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Voice Knockouts: Gymani’s “PILLOWTALK” Brought the House Down, Kinsey Rose Got a Taste of Bittersweet “Strawberry Wine”

It’s Knockout rounds for season 21 of NBC’s The Voice and the competition is stiff, especially in Kelly Clarkson’s corner—on Monday night (Oct. 25), the country-favorite, Kinsey Rose, got sent home after going toe-to-toe with the powerhouse R&B vocalist, Gymani. Both artists gave fantastic performances—Gymani’s rendition of Zayn’s “PILLOWTALK” was...
TV & VIDEOS
American Songwriter

Skip Ewing Serves Up Seasonal Cheer with ‘Skip Ewing—Christmas’

Celebrated songwriter Skip Ewing is gearing up to release his second album in two years- this one instilled with the spirit of the holiday season. A mix of original and rearranged classic Christmas sounds, the seven-song album is set for release everywhere on November 12. The excitement begins today with “Whenever a Child is Born,” premiering with American Songwriter below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

Behind The Song: “A Boy Named Sue” by Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash’s version of “A Boy Named Sue” is one of the first songs I can ever remember hearing. I first heard it in my now-late dad’s old blue stretched-out crappy car from 1970-something. I don’t know the make or the year, that’s how young I was at the time. But I just remember my older brother putting the passenger seat down so far back that he could lie straight and not be seen by anyone he might know. My dad would often play classical music on the stereo, which we thought was boring at the time. But every once in a while, he would play his favorite rock artist: Johnny Cash.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy