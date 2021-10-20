CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Leaf Collection is Underway

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall leaf collection is underway, so watch for the City's leaf collection trucks around town. To ensure that your leaves are collected, please follow the guidelines below:. Places leaves on the curbside terrace (not in the street or gutter) in...

WWMT

Kalamazoo city pushes fall leaf collection schedule back one week

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Chances are there aren't too many leaves in your yard begging to be raked. It's good news for those procrastinating one of fall's biggest chores. Kalamazoo city announced their fall leaf collection will be pushed back one week due to the lack of leaves on the ground.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WDVM 25

Leaf collection starting soon across DMV

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The fall season is upon us, and jurisdictions across the DMV are making and releasing plans for leaf collection. In the nation’s capital, the Department of Public Works (DPW) handles the leaf collection for residents whose properties are serviced by DPW Residents are asked to rake their leaves to the curb or […]
POLITICS
we-ha.com

Leaf Collection Program Set to Begin in West Hartford

West Hartford’s leaf collection will begin the week of Nov. 1, 2021. The Town of West Hartford will be offering a bagged leaf collection program for residential properties from Monday, Nov. 1 through Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Each week on your regular refuse collection day, crews will collect leaves bagged...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Canton Repository

Alliance leaf collection to start next week

ALLIANCE – The city's street department plans to begin its yearly leaf pick up program next week. Starting Monday, the department will collect large piles that residents rake to their curbs. The city will not remove leaf piles blocked by parked cars or piles that contain items other than leaves,...
ALLIANCE, OH
Augusta Free Press

Staunton to begin fall leaf collection schedule next week

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The City of Staunton is kicking off its annual leaf collection program beginning Monday, Nov. 8. Residents who would like to participate should rake their leaves to the curb or street right-of-way, but away from gutters, and remove rocks and debris prior to the beginning of their scheduled pickup(s).
POLITICS
mymonona.com

Monona's Campaign for Leaf Free Streets

Monona has been promoting its Leaf Management and Adopt a Storm Drain program since 2018. The goal of this program is to raise awareness about the impact that leaves and other organic debris have on local waterways. Our lakes and streams have been inundated with substantial amounts of organic matter, but none so impactful as phosphorus. Phosphorus leaches out of leaves and rotting grass clippings at a substantial rate when it rains. That dissolved phosphorus drains very efficiently to local waterways via the City's storm sewer system. The phosphorus connects to small suspended materials, and any amount that doesn't will get bound up in the sediments at the bottom of the lake. All the phosphorus that is caked to the bottom of the lake or that is suspended in the water column makes for a very potent fertilizer for algae, especially blue green (toxic) algae. In fact, one wet pound of phosphorus can feed over 500 lbs. of algae. That is an impressive ratio for all the wrong reasons especially considering that annually several hundred pounds of phosphorus leaches off properties in Monona. That's just Monona!
ENVIRONMENT
Kaleah Mcilwain

Fall is here and so is leaf collection season, and more happening today in Baltimore

SNF Parkway Theater where the annual Maryland Film Festival is held is hosting a special preview screening of Attica. The documentary is a look at the 1971 uprising at the Attica correctional facility in Attica, NY, where 1,200 inmates seized the maximum-security prison yard and held over three dozen hostages for days demanding better treatment. Director Stanley Nelson will be in attendance and will do a question and answer session following the screening. Seats are available for reserve with the code "Atticageneral," and please note the code is case sensitive.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlnow.com

Vacuum leaf collection starts in two weeks in Arlington

(Updated at noon) Today’s strong winds are likely to bring down lots of leaves across the area, but Arlington County is not set to start its vacuum leaf collection rounds for another two weeks. The county’s first pass is scheduled to kick off on Monday, Nov. 8 and will likely...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
News Break
Politics
YourErie

Leaf collection continues through December

Leaf collection for City of Erie and Millcreek residents continues through December. The City of Erie is collecting leaves during regular trash pickup days until Dec. 9th. Residents are asked to put their leaves in biodegradable or compostable ADSM 64 bags, paper leaf bags, or hard open containers. DO NOT use cardboard boxes or any […]
ERIE, PA
wevv.com

Evansville's Fall Leaf Collection Service Set to Begin on Nov. 1

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility's Fall Leaf Collection Program is set to begin on Monday, Nov. 1. EWSU customers who pay for their trash service with their monthly bill can take advantage of the program, which will run through Dec. 14. During Fall Leaf Collection, eligible residents can place their...
EVANSVILLE, IN
doorcountydailynews.com

Leaf collection begins Monday in Sturgeon Bay

You can start raking your leaves to the curb for pickup in Sturgeon Bay. Starting Monday, the Sturgeon Bay Public Works department commences leaf collection throughout the city. All leaves should be raked to the curb and not into the street. No bagged leaves will be collected as well as any garden waste or brush. You can drop off any brush or garden waste at the compost site on Division Road at any time. City crews will make about three rounds throughout the streets in the few weeks, pending the weather. If you have any questions regarding the city’s fall leaf collection, contact the Sturgeon Bay Public Works Department at 920-746-2912.
STURGEON BAY, WI
WETM 18 News

Loose-leaf collection happening next week in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – As the leaves continue to fall, cleanup and collection of the leaves are very important, so, the City of Corning is set to start its cleanup for residents next week. Starting Oct. 25, residents are asked to rake all loose leaves to the area between the curb and the sidewalk. The […]
CORNING, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport Brown Leaf Collection

Leaves, brush, and grass clippings are on Connecticut’s list of mandatory recycling items. Do not mix these with garbage. The City of Bridgeport encourages residents to compost at home and mulch your grass clippings into your lawn. Plastic bags, loose piles of brush and leaves, rocks, soil, and sand will...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
thevalleyledger.com

ALLENTOWN – CITY YARD WASTE/LEAF COLLECTION SCHEDULE

YARD WASTE DROP-OFF The last regularly scheduled day for the Yard Waste Site at 1401 Oxford Drive to be open is Saturday, November 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Yard Waste Site will also be open on Saturday, December 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. weather permitting.
ALLENTOWN, PA
The Waynedale News

Fall Leaf Raking Assistance

Autumn is here and that means leaves are already beginning to fall! Leaf raking may seem like a simple job for a lot of us, but we know that many of Fort Wayne’s elderly or disabled residents may be burdened by the task. If you need help raking your leaves to the curb this fall, please contact NeighborLink by calling 260.209.0074, or post your projects directly on the NeighborLink website at www.nlfw.org.
FORT WAYNE, IN
kdmanews.com

Fall Leaf Pickup in Montevideo

Beginning the week of October 25, and continuing until November 5, the Montevideo Public Works Department will be cleaning city streets of leaves. Only streets and avenues with curb will be cleaned. Residents are reminded that: 1) City Ordinance permits only the raking of boulevard leaves into the street and...
MONTEVIDEO, MN
themountvernongrapevine.com

Fredericktown Leaf Collection Has Begun

The Service Department has begun collecting leaves and will continue to do so as needed through November if weather permits. We encourage residents to mow/mulch leaves as opposed to raking them but if residence rake leaves to the edge of the street, but not in the street, we will remove them. Once snow and ice become an issue on the streets, the leaf truck will be converted to a plow truck for the winter.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
whvoradio.com

Leaf Collection Begins In Hopkinsville Next Month

City officials are reminding Hopkinsville residents it’s almost time for the annual leaf collection. Hopkinsville Solid Waste Enterprise has announced leaf collection will begin Monday, November 1, and continue through January 31, 2022. As part of the program, officials say leaves are collected by one of two large vacuum trucks that cross each section of the city, making two complete passes through each neighborhood and multiple passes on major thoroughfares.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Rutherford Source

La Vergne Prepares for First Leaf Litter Collection

The La Vergne Stormwater Department is preparing for its first-ever round of leaf litter collection this fall. Staff estimates the leaf litter collection truck will begin making its rounds October 25 and complete its designated routes by November 30. The leaf litter collection truck will make one round of collection...
LA VERGNE, TN
New Haven Register

Middletown provides guidelines for ongoing leaf collection

MIDDLETOWN — The city of Middletown will begin its fall leaf collection program at the end of October. Leaves will be collected from the curb and brought to a central location for composting. Due to leaf collection operations, bulk waste collections, in all areas of the city, except the sanitation...
MIDDLETOWN, CT

