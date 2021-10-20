Fall Leaf Collection is Underway

Monona has been promoting its Leaf Management and Adopt a Storm Drain program since 2018. The goal of this program is to raise awareness about the impact that leaves and other organic debris have on local waterways. Our lakes and streams have been inundated with substantial amounts of organic matter, but none so impactful as phosphorus. Phosphorus leaches out of leaves and rotting grass clippings at a substantial rate when it rains. That dissolved phosphorus drains very efficiently to local waterways via the City's storm sewer system. The phosphorus connects to small suspended materials, and any amount that doesn't will get bound up in the sediments at the bottom of the lake. All the phosphorus that is caked to the bottom of the lake or that is suspended in the water column makes for a very potent fertilizer for algae, especially blue green (toxic) algae. In fact, one wet pound of phosphorus can feed over 500 lbs. of algae. That is an impressive ratio for all the wrong reasons especially considering that annually several hundred pounds of phosphorus leaches off properties in Monona. That's just Monona!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO