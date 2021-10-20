Bird & Nature Adventure Guided Tour in Aldo Leopold

After observing wild birds on her own for many years, Mary Jo Dawson decided to get involved in the Augusta-Aiken Audubon Society. It turned out to be a good decision. “First and foremost, I joined to improve my birding skills, and it has made me a much better birder,” said Dawson, who is the director of the Aiken-Bamberg-Barnwell-Edgefield Regional Library System. “I’ve met people who have been birding for decades in this area, and they’ve raised my awareness of not just the best places to go, but also the best time of year to go there.”
