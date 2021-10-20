CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Insider Boldly Predicts Sixers Look to Trade Simmons for OG Anunoby Package

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ggFPY_0cXDCihl00

Heading into the start of the 2021-2022 season, NBA insider Marc Stein came up with eight bold predictions that could play out during the year.

To no surprise, Stein immediately touched on the Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons saga, predicting there could be a scenario where the Sixers give up on their dream targets of Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal and look to settle for a player out of Toronto.

Ben Simmons has done everything in his power to try and force the Sixers' hand at this point. He demanded a trade, which didn't generate the interest that the Sixers' front office desired. Simmons threatened to hold out from training camp, and the 76ers continued to make it clear they wanted him to show up at some point.

The three-time All-Star was a no-show for weeks and didn't return to Philly until the Sixers' third preseason game. He reiterated to the team he didn't want to play for them. The Sixers expected him to be back at practice on Sunday.

Simmons showed up to practice for the last few days but was disengaged and unwilling to participate in everything. At this point, he's suspended for one game after refusing to join a defensive drill on Tuesday.

Will that get him what he wants? Not exactly. Right now, the Sixers are far from ready to blink in the staredown. The door for Simmons' return to the team remains open, and the chances of him getting moved anytime soon seem slim.

How long will the standoff last? Stein predicts it could end once the Sixers realize that Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal aren't leaving their respective organizations. Therefore, the Sixers could then pivot to making a move for Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby.

"Of the teams that have been consistently linked to Simmons since Philadelphia's second-round flameout last season, Toronto stands out as the most intriguing suitor."

"The draft compensation involved in any eventual Simmons trade figures to be a difference-making variable, but the Raptors have the base talent to outbid numerous teams (if they choose) when Philadelphia finally reaches the point that it concedes it is no longer tenable to hold out for a star on Lillard's or Beal's level. Rather than pursue a swap centered around Pascal Siakam, it is easier to see Philadelphia trying to push to acquire a rising star capable of replicating Simmons' versatility — namely OG Anunoby — who can be packaged with a playoff-tested veteran ballhandler to give the Sixers' backcourt a needed boost (Goran Dragić)."

The Sixers would be shelling out a 25-year-old All-Star for a 24-year-old rising star. Through his first two seasons in the NBA, Anunoby averaged just over five points per game. Over his last two seasons, he put up 12 points per game and averaged nearly 40-percent from beyond the arc.

Last season was Anunoby's best yet. He knocked down nearly 50-percent of his shots from the field and hit on a career-high of 40-percent from three while putting up 15 points per game. He could be a solid shooter to surround Joel Embiid with if the Sixers landed a package headlined by Anunoby.

Although Stein predicts the Sixers might look into that type of deal, he has doubts about Toronto's willingness to trade the young forward. "Simmons' tumultuous first week back with the Sixers hasn't exactly enhanced his punctured trade value," Stein wrote. "And word is that Masai Ujiri, Morey's Toronto counterpart, 'loves' Anunoby, who is poised to take a major step in the post-Kyle Lowry era given the potential he has already flashed as a defender, playmaker, and shooter."

The Sixers might have to bite the bullet and settle for less than what they originally wanted in a deal for Ben Simmons. However, as Simmons' antics over the past week shine bright, his trade value continues to diminish, making it hard for the 25-year-old disgruntled star to get what he wants.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

What Joel Embiid Reportedly Asked Ben Simmons In Meeting Today

It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
NBA
Robb Report

Ben Simmons’s $5 Million Philadelphia Mansion Has a Whole Room Just for Video Games

Ben Simmons may be leaving Philly for good this time. The guard’s tumultuous relationship with his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, seems to have reached a tipping point. Simmons has reportedly requested to be traded, despite having four years left on his $177 million contract. It’s a decision that comes on the heels of a lot of back and forth—the athlete has missed four preseason games this year as well as team practices, resulting in $1.4 million in fines. But the strongest piece of evidence that he’s ready to jump ship? He’s just listed his home in the City of Brotherly Love...
NBA
94 WIP Sports Radio

Former player of Doc Rivers: He 'set up' Ben Simmons

Kendrick Perkins, who played for Doc Rivers in Boston for eight seasons, says Rivers "set up" Ben Simmons at yesterday's 76ers practice. "Doc Rivers walked into today ready for the action. And it started from yesterday. If people think Doc Rivers didn't realize what Ben Simmons was doing yesterday, having a cell phone in his pocket, being lazy, just going through the motions when they had him on the floor, people are crazy," Perkins said Tuesday on ESPN. "I know Doc, and he set him up. He walked in and he saw that Ben wasn't engaged and so he called him in to get into a drill and Ben declined. He called him again to get into a drill and Doc was ready to throw him out. He lucky Doc Rivers didn't put that paws on him because I saw him almost put his hands on [Rajon] Rondo one time."
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers news: Allen Iverson’s strong 7-word message for Ben Simmons amid Philly trade drama

At least one Philadelphia 76ers icon is showing some love for the embattled Ben Simmons. After a summer that has been characterized by a lot of drama over a botched trade, Simmons is now back with the team ahead of Tuesday’s season tip-off. Sixers legend Allen Iverson sent out a strong message of support for the controversial point guard as Simmons looks to resurrect his career in Philly.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Goran Dragić
Person
Masai Ujiri
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Pascal Siakam
Person
Damian Lillard
All 76ers

Former NBA Veteran Isn't Surprised by Ben Simmons' Recent Antics

Lately, Ben Simmons has let a lot of people down. After struggling in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs by shooting a historically low percentage from the free-throw line and avoiding taking over games in big moments, Simmons searched for a fresh start by demanding a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Warriors News: Latest Draymond Green Rumors; Bob Myers Talks Potential Trades

Draymond Green is a lot of things, but being afraid to speak out is not one of them. After a summer break that included winning an Olympic gold medal with the USA men's basketball team and a no-holds-barred interview with Kevin Durant over the incident that ignited their "beef" on Bleacher Report’s “Chips with Draymond Green” podcast, the Golden State Warriors forward was at practice and spoke to the media for the first time in months.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Og Anunoby Package
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Sixers Trade Features Zach LaVine To Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons look to be moving in the right direction when it comes to mending at least a working relationship. Things will likely never be the same, as no one can take back what has been said, but they can work toward being cordial so that they can focus on the court.
NBA
All 76ers

Danny Green Doesn't Expect an Apology From Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers returned to their practice facility on Wednesday morning following Monday's big preseason win over the Brooklyn Nets. While the Sixers came out on top with stellar victory, the win was hardly talked about following the game. Instead, the focus was on Ben Simmons as he arrived in Philly for the first time since the Sixers dropped Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs last season.
NBA
All 76ers

Ben Simmons Unlikely to Play in Sixers’ Preseason Finale vs. Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers didn't intend on having Ben Simmons around at all for the 2021 NBA preseason. Back in August, when Doc Rivers, Daryl Morey, Elton Brand, and Josh Harris visited the 25-year-old star in hopes of changing his mind about his trade request, Simmons made it clear to the Sixers officials that he no longer wanted to be a member of the team.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
All 76ers

Sixers' Ben Simmons Ruled Out vs. Pistons on Friday

Ben Simmons is back in Philadelphia. Simmons has yet to see his wishes granted despite requesting a trade at the end of last year’s playoff run. It’s not that the Sixers were unwilling to move on from their 25-year-old star, but based on the offers they received for his services, Philly’s front office felt they had a better chance of holding onto him in hopes of salvaging the situation rather than trading him and settling for less than what they believe he’s worth.
NBA
hhsbanner.com

Is Ben Simmons Staying with the Sixers?

As seen in the media, the current 76ers drama has surrounded All-Star point guard Ben Simmons. Sixers fans, players, and staff members have expressed their feelings with performance and attitude both on and off the court, showing signs of discontent and concern. Ben Simmons has shown no interest in improving the biggest hole in his game: his jump shot. Since his rookie season, Simmons has not improved in the slightest way offensively. Sure, he has become one of the best defenders in the NBA, but his absence of offense truly hurts the team, especially during the postseason. He expressed that he has no intention of playing for Philadelphia anymore, and even requested a trade to a different team. With the Simmons buzz taking over the NBA, here are some possible trade destinations for the 25-year old point guard.
NBA
wmleader.com

Details of Sixers’ meeting with Ben Simmons over trade request revealed

The Philadelphia 76ers and star guard Ben Simmons have been locked in a standoff at the moment as the 25-year old 3-time All-Star requested his trade from the organization officially in late August. After a tumultuous 2021 playoff run, the star guard needs a change of scenery. The Sixers have...
NBA
FanSided

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons for Kyrie Irving swap isn’t happening

NBA Trade Rumors: A Ben Simmons for Kyrie Irving swap isn’t likely. We see it all the time in pro sports; teams hoping to trade one of their problems to another team for one of their problems. I guess it can be viewed as multiplying two negative numbers. The product is a positive one. Sometimes it works; sometimes it doesn’t.
NBA
fastphillysports.com

A PRAYER FOR THE SIXERS: SIMMONS IS BACK TO BOOST TRADE VALUE!

The Sixers have recently engaged with Cleveland, Detroit, Houston, Indiana, Minnesota, Portland, Sacramento, San Antonio, and Toronto on trade talks centered around Ben Simmons, per Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. With Simmons having reported to the team, his trade window has reopened once again. It would be in Simmons’ best...
NBA
phillyvoice.com

Sixers confident in Ben Simmons trade position in spite of uncertainty ahead

Which version of Ben Simmons are the Sixers going to get? That's been the big question in Philadelphia this week following Simmons' return to the city, though it doesn't seem to be weighing heavily on the Sixers' minds right now, at least as it pertains to their ability to potentially trade him down the road.
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
989
Followers
1K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy