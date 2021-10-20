CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel: Pressure Is On Chelsea to Beat Malmo in Champions League

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes his side are under pressure against Malmo as they prepare for their Champions League fixture on Wednesday night.

The Blues began their European title defence with a win against Zenit in the first game of the group stage.

However, a 1-0 loss away at Juventus saw the Italian side claim top spot in Group H, with the current holders sitting in second.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aRAsf_0cXDCJpi00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel spoke to the media ahead of fixture and touched upon the effect the result in Turin will have on his players against Malmo, saying: "We don't have to hide, we don't need to speak.

"The result in Juventus puts us under a bit of pressure for these matches against Malmo."

Chelsea returned to action on Saturday with a 1-0 win away at Premier League newcomers Brentford, as Ben Chilwell scored his third goal in as many games for club and country.

The result saw the Blues maintain their spot at the top of the table, ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMF1W_0cXDCJpi00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Their opponents on Wednesday are currently joint first in the Swedish Allsvenskan league, with 13 wins from a possible 23 so far this season.

However, they are bottom of the group in the Champions League having lost to both Juventus and Zenit.

Tuchel added: "We will be the favourites, they will play as underdogs, they have nothing to lose."

The Blues last played Malmo in their Europa League winning run in 2019, where they won 5-1 on aggregate.

Comments / 0

