Over The Edge

If you surf, you’ve almost certainly used one of John Malloy’s inventions. You’ve also probably never heard of him. John pioneered the use of urethane cord in the surf leash and invented the stainless-steel bearing swivel, both of which are now standard in pretty much every leash in the world today. While he has remained under the radar, John’s contribution to surfing and surf equipment are now being recognised in the documentary A Creature of Leisure, narrated by 7-times world champion Stephanie Gilmore.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 3 DAYS AGO