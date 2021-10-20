Queens, The Voice, Our Kind of People, FBI: Most Wanted, Supergirl

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday, October 19, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Queens, The Bachelorette, The Resident, Our Kind of People, The Voice, La Brea, New Amsterdam, DC’s Stargirl, and...

tvseriesfinale.com

CinemaBlend

When FBI: Most Wanted Is Bringing Back Another Absent Character After Losing Kellan Lutz's Kenny Crosby

The FBI corner of the Dick Wolf TV universe has only gotten bigger and more exciting in the 2021-2022 season thanks to the addition of FBI: International to join the original series and FBI: Most Wanted, and all three shows launched on one night with a three-part crossover. That said, there was a sad note to start the season for Most Wanted, as original series regular Kellan Lutz departed after Kenny Crosby took a bullet in the FBI Season 4 premiere. Now, fans have some good news to look forward to. When Most Wanted soon returns from its break, another absent character will be back: Hana Gibson.
TVLine

TV Ratings: The Voice and FBI Lead Tuesday, The Resident Eyes Lows

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice claimed the Tuesday demo win while CBS’ FBI squeaked by with the night’s biggest audience. The Voice this Tuesday drew 6.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating (read recap), dipping week-to-week. Leading out of that, La Brea (5 mil/0.6, read recap) was steady and New Amsterdam (3.3 mil/0.4) ticked up. Over on CBS, FBI (6.4 mil/0.7) and FBI: Most Wanted (5.4 mil/0.6) both rose in the demo, while FBI: International (5.4 mil/0.5) was steady. Elsewhere: FOX | The Resident (2.9 mil/0.4) hit and tied series lows; Our Kind of People posted its fourth straight...
TVOvermind

Is Our Kind Of People Worth Watching?

If you’re a Yaya DaCosta fan, you may have noticed that she is no longer a cast member on Chicago Med after being on the show for nearly seven years. However, just because she’s no longer playing the beloved April Sexton doesn’t mean that she’s gone from our screens. Part of the reason she chose to leave Chicago Med was so that she could focus on other acting opportunities, and one of them is the new Fox series, Our Kind of People. The series is based on the 1999 book, Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class. Yaya plays the show’s main character, Angela Vaughn. The series takes a look at the lives of upper-middle-class Black families living on Martha’s Vineyard. Yaya’s character is an exciting new opportunity for her but does the show have the potential to be a hit? Keep reading to find out if Our Kind of People is worth watching.
showbizjunkies.com

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 3 Episode 5 Preview, Photos, and Plot Details

Hana is back with the team on CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted season three episode five, “Unhinged.” Directed by Ken Girotti from a script by Melissa Scrivner Love, episode five is set to air Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT. The season three cast includes Julian McMahon as Supervisory Special...
tvseriesfinale.com

Ghosts: CBS Gives Supernatural Comedy Series a Full Season Order

The spirits are staying on Earth, at least until spring. CBS has given the Ghosts sitcom a full-season. It’s unclear however how many additional episodes have been ordered. Two other new CBS shows, FBI: International and NCIS: Hawai’i, were previously given full seasons. A single-camera supernatural comedy series, the Ghosts...
tvseriesfinale.com

The Blacklist: Season Nine Viewer Votes

What’s Red’s game in the ninth season of The Blacklist TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Blacklist is cancelled or renewed for season 10. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the ninth season episodes of The Blacklist here.
TVOvermind

Meet The Characters of “Our Kind Of People”

Welcome to Oak Bluffs also known as the “Black Martha’s Vineyard” a small yet prominent community in Massachusetts. Our Kind Of People explores the elite black society of Oaks Bluffs where its wealthy members are used to calling all the shots and having their way for decades. In the Black Martha’s Vineyard status, connections and wealth mean everything. This Fox drama produced by the legendary Lee Daniels is full of scandal, betrayal, and romance. After just a month on the air, Our Kind Of People has garnered great reviews. The characters do a great job at making this drama come to life so it’s only right that we take an in-depth look at them and how they contribute to the show.
tvseriesfinale.com

The Blacklist: Season 10? Has the NBC Crime Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the NBC television network, The Blacklist stars James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn, and Harry Lennix. The story begins as one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives, Raymond “Red” Reddington (Spader), offers to help the authorities if a specific rookie agent, Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone), partners with him. As season nine begins, it’s two years since the death of Elizabeth and Red and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded. When one of their own is injured in the line of duty, however, the Task Force is drawn back together to bring down a conspiracy that could shatter global security. In the process, they begin to uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies, and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all – Raymond Reddington.
tvseriesfinale.com

Chicago Fire, Batwoman, Tough As Nails, Alter Ego, Superstar

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Chicago Fire, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Survivor, Tough As Nails, CSI: Vegas, The Goldbergs, The Wonder Years, Home Economics, Superstar, The Masked Singer, and Alter Ego. Reruns: The Conners. Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts,...
tvseriesfinale.com

4400, The Voice, The Big Leap, NCIS, Dancing with the Stars

Monday, October 25, 2021 ratings — New episodes: 4400, All American, The Voice, Ordinary Joe, The Masked Singer, The Big Leap, The Good Doctor, and Dancing with the Stars. Reruns: The Neighborhood, Bob ♥ Abishola, NCIS, and NCIS: Hawai’i. Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading...
FanSided

Is FBI: Most Wanted on tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 26?

Tuesdays are supposed to be about our favorite FBI teams. After taking a week off from new episodes last week, is FBI: Most Wanted back this week?. We have some bad news. Like with FBI and FBI: International, there isn’t a new episode of FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 on tonight. The show is on a short break, with new episodes returning next week.
tvseriesfinale.com

The Bachelorette, DC ‘s Stargirl, The Voice, FBI, World Series

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Queens, The Bachelorette, The Voice, La Brea, New Amsterdam, DC’s Stargirl, and Supergirl. Sports: 2021 World Series Game 1. Reruns: FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted. Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go...
cartermatt.com

Is Our Kind of People new tonight on Fox? Season 1 episode 6 spoilers

Is Our Kind of People new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we’ll do our best to answer that question — and beyond just that, look ahead!. So where should we start? Well, let’s just go ahead and share some of the bad news. Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the Yaya DaCosta led drama tonight. Not only that, there is no new episode next week, either. Because of the World Series, the plan for the show is for it to air again on Tuesday, November 9 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. There’s a lot more drama still to come, so be prepared for a lot of surprises, twists, and turns. Even though this show is still really early on in its run, we do think that it’s set the standard for a lot of great stuff right around the corner.
cartermatt.com

Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight? Season 3 episode 5 & beyond

Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Are you ready to officially dive back in the world of the show and its cases again?. We certainly understand why you would want more episodes on the air at this point. After all, we had repeats last week! Unfortunately, that is going to be the case once more tomorrow. There is no new episode of the show tonight, as this is the last week of a previously-planned hiatus. New episodes are going to air again on Tuesday, November 2, and the story will feature Hana coming back to the team. For more details on that, plus the episode that follows, be sure to check out the synopses below.
HollywoodLife

Julian McMahon: Meet The ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Stars Gorgeous Daughter, Madison Elizabeth

Julian McMahon is best known for his famous roles in ‘Charmed’ and ‘Nip/Tuck’, but did you know he’s also a proud father? Meet his daughter, Madison!. Who doesn’t remember the early to mid 2000s when Julian McMahon dominated television screens across the country for his roles as Cole Turner in Charmed, and Christian Troy in Nip/Tuck? The tall, dark and handsome heartthrob is Australian-American and is the son of former Prime Minister of Australia, Sir William McMahon. Julian got his first big break on NBC soap opera Another World in 1993 when he was cast as Ian Rain. He then went on to play leading roles and eventually marry three times. He is also a proud father of one: a daughter named Madison Elizabeth. Here’s everything to know about her!
TVLine

The Resident Adds Gotham Actress Kaley Ronayne as 'Badass' ER Doc

A onetime Gotham citizen is returning to Fox, by way of The Resident‘s fifth season: Actress Kaley Ronayne has been tapped for a recurring role on the medical drama, TVLine has exclusively learned. Ronayne will appear as Cade, a badass emergency room doctor described as an “action heroine.” Strong and athletic, Cade takes no prisoners, but also has her own brand of no-nonsense empathy for her patients. She’s a rational problem-solver and, physically, a daredevil. As Resident co-showrunner Peter Elkoff tells TVLine, Cade will have a large presence in the second half of Season 5, where she’ll “help us do one of those thriller-y...
TVLine

Inside Line: Get Scoop on Succession, SVU, La Brea, S.W.A.T., Stargirl, Curb, New Amsterdam, The Rookie and More!

Who’s new to the Succession “family”? Which La Brea episode is especially “crazy”? Which Rookie cop is getting some kin? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows. (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) What can you tell us about Succession Season 3 and any new characters? — Ana Season 3 will introduce us to plenty of new, non-Roy faces: We already met high-powered lawyer Lisa Arthur (played by Sanaa Lathan), and she’ll play a key role in Kendall’s legal battle against his father. This week’s Episode 2 ushers in Sandy Furness’ daughter Sandi (played by Hope Davis), who...
tvseriesfinale.com

Love & Death: HBO Max Releases First Look Photos, Cast Members Added

HBO Max has released first-look photos (above and below) for the new series Love & Death and the streaming service has added five to its cast. The series follows two couples living in Texas and shows how their lives change when an axe comes into play. Brian d’Arcy James, Mackenzie...
